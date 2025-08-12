403
China Calls for Action to Protect Red Sea Navigation
(MENAFN) China on Monday called for immediate action to safeguard commercial navigation in the Red Sea, asserting its ongoing commitment to regional stability and peace amid escalating maritime threats.
The statement, issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, follows speculation over a potential arrangement between Beijing and Iran, a key backer of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, to shield Chinese-owned vessels from attacks.
Responding to media inquiries at a press briefing in the capital, ministry spokesman Lin Jian emphasized the strategic importance of the waterway.
“The Red Sea waters are important routes for international trade in goods and energy,” Lin said.
He further condemned disruptions to civilian maritime traffic, urging collective responsibility for safe passage.
“China opposes harassment of civilian ships, and calls on relevant parties to jointly keep the shipping lanes through the Red Sea safe in accordance with the law,” Lin added.
Rejecting claims of backroom deals, Lin underscored China’s diplomatic engagement in the region.
Lin emphasized that Beijing “has been playing a positive role in alleviating tensions since the escalation of the situation in the Red Sea.”
Since November 2023, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi forces have ramped up attacks on international shipping across the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Over 61,300 people have been reported killed amid what has been described as an Israeli genocide.
