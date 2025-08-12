403
Jordanian-Syrian-U.S. Talks On Path To Stability In Syria Kick Off
Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Tuesday hosted a trilateral meeting bringing together Jordan, Syria, and the United States to discuss the situation in Syria and ways to support the country's reconstruction on foundations that safeguard its security, stability, and sovereignty, while meeting the aspirations of the Syrian people and protecting the rights of all Syrians.
The talks, attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Barrack, and representatives of relevant institutions from the three countries, build on discussions held in Amman on July 18 that focused on consolidating the ceasefire in the southern province of Sweida and addressing the crisis there.
Ahead of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held separate talks with Minister al-Shibani and Special Envoy Barrack, reviewing the situation in Syria and ongoing efforts to advance peace and stability.
