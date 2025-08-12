Iran Confirms IAEA Visit For Talks, Rules Out Nuclear Site Access

Iran's Foreign Ministry has announced that upcoming talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be technical and complex, and no inspections of nuclear sites will take place during the agency's visit.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday, August 11, that a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi may occur during the visit. However, he stressed it is too early to predict the outcome as the discussions will be highly specialized and challenging.

This marks the IAEA's first official trip to Iran since Tehran suspended cooperation with the agency following recent clashes with Israel.

Iran halted collaboration with the IAEA after Israeli airstrikes targeted its nuclear facilities, accusing the agency of indifference to these attacks and their consequences.

The diplomatic strain has intensified tensions between Tehran and the agency, raising doubts about the future of cooperation and the monitoring of Iran's nuclear program.

Analysts say the absence of site inspections during this visit reflects the deep mistrust between both sides and signals a possible shift in Iran's approach to international nuclear oversight.

The outcome of these talks could influence not only Iran's relationship with the IAEA but also broader negotiations over its nuclear program and regional security dynamics.

