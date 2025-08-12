Tranquil Tails Launches PET ZEN Calming Spray For Dogs And Cats At SUPERZOO 2025

PET ZEN Spray And Diffusers

- John Bryson, President of VaportekLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At SUPERZOO 2025, North America's largest pet industry trade show, Tranquil Tails will debut its newest innovation: PET ZEN Pheromone Calming Spray, a portable, pump‐action solution designed for both dogs and cats. Formulated with the same proven technology as the brand's popular plug‐in diffuser pads, PET ZEN delivers safe, non‐toxic calming support for pets at home or on the go.Building on the success of its science‐backed diffuser, PET ZEN is designed as a complement to the diffuser and pad solution - during travel, vet visits, grooming appointments, thunderstorms, fireworks, or in homes with limited electrical outlets. The unscented spray offers pet parents a focused, targeted way to help reduce anxiety in their animals while maintaining the same trusted effectiveness.The product is packaged in a premium amber glass bottle - a deliberate choice that offers better shelf stability over time compared to plastic competitors, protects the delicate pheromone compounds, and supports reusability and recycling. A value‐priced refill option may be offered in the future.PET ZEN's nature‐identical pheromone composition mimics the calming signals pets naturally recognize - without relying on questionable or non‐sustainable sourcing practices sometimes implied in the market. The formula is non‐toxic when used as directed, unscented, and free from ethanol, synthetic fragrances, petroleum-derived solvents such as isoparaffinic hydrocarbons.Economically, PET ZEN offers more applications per bottle at a lower cost per use, making it both a premium and practical choice for pet owners.“This spray offers the same research‐driven calming support as our diffuser system, but in a format you can use anywhere,” said Lisa Bryson, Co‐Founder of Tranquil Tails, NICU nurse, and psychology graduate.“It's safe for sensitive pets, designed for both cats and dogs, and packaged in glass to protect the integrity of the ingredients and reduce environmental impact.”“Our goal is to give pet parents tools they can trust - solutions that are safe, effective, and grounded in science and compassion,” said John Bryson, President of Vaportek, the parent company of Tranquil Tails.“The spray complements our plug‐in diffuser pads.” John also highlights,“Tranquil Tails new Pet Zen spray is a safe and economical option for dog and cat owners to try before resorting to ingestible pharmaceutical solutions for the growing anxiety problem in pets.”Quick Facts for Media:. Safe for both dogs and cats.. Non‐toxic when used as directed.. Non‐aerosol pump mist; water‐based and unscented.. Premium amber glass bottle - reusable and recyclable.. Contains 5% pheromone isolates; nature‐identical formulation.. Plant‐based emulsifiers; aloe vera juice for gentle application.. Approximately 40 applications per 2 oz bottle.. Lower cost per use and generous size compared with alternatives.. Same science and technology as Tranquil Tails diffuser and pads.. Made in the USA.SUPERZOO 2025 LaunchBooth #10366 | Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas | August 13–15, 2025Press kits with samples available in the SUPERZOO Press Room or at the booth beginning August 13, 2025.To schedule interviews or reserve a booth meeting time, contact ...cyAbout Tranquil Tails: Tranquil Tails is a pet wellness brand dedicated to easing anxiety and promoting calm in the lives of cats and dogs. Our mission is to deliver safe, effective, and science-backed solutions that support the emotional well-being of pets at every age. Rooted in pheromone research, our products are thoughtfully formulated with high-quality ingredients-free from isoparaffinic hydrocarbon solvents-giving pet parents peace of mind. Every Tranquil Tails product is developed with compassion, transparency, and a deep respect for the bond between pets and their families. Proudly based in the U.S., we are committed to supporting pet households and giving back to the broader animal-loving community. Learn more atAbout Vaportek: Vaportek is a forward-thinking company specializing in smart solutions that bridge innovation and everyday life. With a commitment to functionality, effectiveness, and user-friendly design, Vaportek develops products for industrial spaces, commercial buildings, and the home. Vaportek has been manufacturing quality products in the USA since 1979. In addition to Vaportek products, the brand portfolio includes Mintek, Wilro, Tranquil Tails and Laroma. Veteran founded, 4th generation family owned, and headquartered in the U.S., Vaportek is driven by a passion for progress and a focus on community and safety. To learn more, visit

