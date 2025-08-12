403
Putin Reaffirms Support in Armenia, Azerbaijan Peace
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his nation’s willingness to support the stabilization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
This commitment aligns with previous trilateral agreements signed from 2020 to 2022, and it was emphasized during a phone discussion with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
According to the Kremlin, the conversation was initiated by the Armenian side. Additionally, Moscow expressed its openness to helping reopen transportation routes across the South Caucasus.
During the call, Prime Minister Pashinyan shared comprehensive updates about the outcomes of a recent trilateral summit held in Washington.
This summit brought together Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and US President Donald Trump.
The Kremlin stated, “Vladimir Putin noted the importance of steps to ensure sustainable peace between Yerevan and Baku.”
Furthermore, Putin updated Pashinyan on his earlier meeting in Moscow with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff.
He also discussed ongoing preparations for his forthcoming talks with the US president, scheduled to take place in Alaska on Friday.
The Armenian prime minister expressed his approval of initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
The Kremlin’s summary of the conversation also highlighted that both leaders touched on current matters in their bilateral relationship.
They placed particular emphasis on boosting trade, enhancing investment cooperation, and expanding collaboration within the Eurasian Economic Union.
