N. Korea Conducts Large-Scale Artillery Exercises
(MENAFN) North Korea intensified its military preparedness by conducting large-scale artillery firing exercises, state media confirmed Tuesday.
The drills, carried out Monday under the General Staff’s combat training agenda, were designed to evaluate the skills of tactical artillery units and facilitate knowledge sharing throughout the military, local media reported.
These maneuvers come just a week ahead of the joint US-South Korea Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) summer exercise scheduled for August 18-28, heightening regional security concerns.
During the firing drills, multiple mortar units fired simulated strikes against assigned enemy targets, reportedly hitting with 100% accuracy.
Senior military leaders Marshal Pak Jong Chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Vice Marshal Ri Yong-gil, chief of the General Staff, personally supervised the exercises.
Earlier Monday, North Korea condemned the upcoming US-South Korea joint drills, asserting it would assert its “self-defense” rights if provoked.
Meanwhile, nearly half of the originally planned 40 drills for this year’s UFS exercise have been delayed until next month due to a heat wave, flood damage, and Seoul’s efforts to ease tensions with Pyongyang.
