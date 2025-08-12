Cherry SE: CHERRY Digital Health Receives Provider Approval for TI Messenger

EQS-News: Cherry SE / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval

The CHERRY TI Messenger offers a GDPR-compliant and gematik-approved solution for the healthcare sector. The messenger enables communication among all healthcare stakeholders. Planned expansions include video features, AI-powered automation, and communication for patients and health insurance providers. Munich, 12 August 2025 – CHERRY Digital Health has reached another important milestone: The company has received official provider approval for the TI Messenger from gematik. This approval marks a decisive step in CHERRY's efforts to offer innovative solutions for the digitalization of healthcare. The CHERRY TI Messenger enables secure, GDPR-compliant, and cross-sector communication in the healthcare sector. Medical professionals can now communicate in real time, exchange findings and ask questions about medications - all via a single, user-friendly platform that can be used on both computers and smartphones. This allows flexible, device-independent use, significantly simplifying communication in healthcare. Why is the TI Messenger needed? Currently, many healthcare providers still rely on fax, telephone, and analog communication channels. The TI Messenger offers a modern, digital alternative that meets the highest security standards and significantly increases communication efficiency. Unlike conventional messaging services like WhatsApp, the TI Messenger complies fully with GDPR requirements and is approved by gematik. This ensures the highest security standards for sensitive medical data and promotes collaboration across different healthcare sectors. Additionally, the TI Messenger is continuously being further developed. By the end of the third quarter, TI-M Pro will be available, enabling communication with patients and health insurance providers as well. Dr. Philip Groth, Managing Director of CHERRY Digital Health, comments: " The provider approval by gematik confirms the quality and security of our TI Messenger solution. We are now ready to enter the market together with our partners and make a significant contribution to the digitalization of healthcare. Our goal is to make communication in the healthcare sector more efficient, secure, and user-friendly." Key advantages of the CHERRY TI Messenger: Highest security standards through compliance with all gematik requirements and GDPR Seamless integration into existing workflows Flexible exchange of messages, images, and documents Cross-sector communication between all healthcare stakeholders Future-oriented solution with planned AI support for workflow automation CHERRY TI Messenger is based on innovative technology from Awesome Technologies and was developed specifically for the needs of the German healthcare system. It complements the CHERRY Digital Health portfolio. With this provider approval, CHERRY Digital Health underlines its position as a leading provider of health technologies and a reliable partner for all stakeholders in healthcare. For more information about the CHERRY TI Messenger, please click here . About CHERRY Digital Health CHERRY Digital Health is a leading provider of health technologies. With innovative products such as readers for health cards, hygiene keyboards and its own SaaS solution, the company sets new standards in the equipment of clinics, practices and pharmacies. Through close cooperation with hospitals, doctors' practices and medical professionals, CHERRY Digital Health ensures the highest standards and customer-oriented solutions. Certified quality and continuous development make CHERRY Digital Health a reliable partner for all players in the healthcare sector. PRESS CONTACT Lauren Sawyer CHERRY Press Team ... PRESSEKONTAKT Claire Dove CHERRY Presseteam ...

