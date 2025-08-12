Jackbit Casino Gains Notice In Crypto Gambling Space - Offers No-Wager 100 Free Spins

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JackBit, launched in 2022, is a licensed crypto casino offering fast Bitcoin withdrawals, over 7,000 games, and sportsbook access. Learn more. Glendale, CA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JackBit was recently identified as one of the latest NO KYC crypto casinos in the USA offering instant withdrawals accepting BTC and other cryptocurrencies. Established in 2022 and Jackbit operates under the company Ryker B.V. and licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board, JackBit has quickly positioned itself within the online gambling industry by providing a diverse range of gaming options and payment methods. The casino site supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT, allowing for seamless deposit and withdrawal processes.

Feature Details License Curacao Gaming Control Board (OGL/2024/1800/1049) Launch Year 2022 Welcome Offer No-wager 100 Free Spins Games 6,600+ slots, 200+ live casino games, sportsbook with 140+ sports Payment Methods Crypto (BTC, ETH, USDT, and others), fiat (Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, Skrill, etc.) Language Support EN, TR, RU, ES, DE, FI, FR, KO, BR, IT, JP, SE, NO, IN VIP Program Rakeback rewards, multiple VIP levels with instant payout Mobile Compatibility Fully mobile-friendly website and app Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email support in multiple languages Withdrawal Speed Instant withdrawals, especially for cryptocurrency transactions

A Detailed Overview Of Jackbit

JackBit offers a variety of gaming options, including over 6,600 slot games, more than 200 live casino titles , and a sportsbook featuring live betting, e-sports, virtual sports, and racing markets. The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT, along with fiat payment methods like Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, and Skrill.

Additionally, JackBit provides a VIP program with rakeback rewards, aiming to enhance player retention. The platform is accessible in multiple languages and is designed to be mobile-friendly, ensuring a seamless user experience across devices. Customer support is available 24/7

through live chat and email.

All Bonuses at Jackbit (100 Free Spins & More)

Casino Welcome Bonus

These promotions reflect the brand's broader positioning as a crypto-first platform focused on instant transactions and user flexibility. New casino users are eligible for a welcome bonus that grants 100 free spins upon making a first deposit of at least $50.

Sports Welcome Bonus

For sports bettors, JackBit offers a refund-based welcome bonus. First-time users who lose their initial bet can receive 100% of the lost stake back in bonus credit . To qualify, the bet must include a minimum of three selections, each with odds of 1.4 or higher.

Bet Insurance

JackBit also provides a cashback-style offer through its bet insurance promotion. Users receive 10% of their losses back as a free bet , provided each selection has minimum odds of 1.4. The bonus amount ranges from $1 to $100 and is applicable to bets placed on any league or sporting event.

Rakeback VIP Program

The platform's rakeback program is tied to its VIP system. Users earn between 5% and 30% rakeback depending on their VIP tier, with points awarded for every bet placed. These points convert into withdrawable funds without wagering requirements. Players can claim rakeback anytime once they reach the 500-point threshold, with no cap on maximum rewards.

Tournaments

The weekly casino tournament features a $40,000 prize poo , while the weekly sportsbook tournament offers $20,000 in total prizes . A smaller daily instant games tournament distributes $500. Players accumulate points based on their total bet amounts within each category.

How To Sign Up At Jackbit?

To sign up at JackBit, users typically complete the following steps:

Visit the official JackBit website or access the mobile app.Click on the“Register” or“Sign Up” button, usually located at the top right corner of the homepage.Fill out the registration form by providing basic personal information such as name, date of birth, email address, and preferred currency.Set a secure password to protect the account.Agree to the platform's terms and conditions, as well as confirming legal age and acceptance of the privacy policy.Complete any necessary verification procedures as required by the licensing regulations, which may include identity confirmation documents.Submit the registration form to finalize the account creation.

Payment Methods At Jackbit

JackBit supports a broad range of payment options that distinguish it as a crypto casino while still accommodating traditional methods for deposits. Cryptocurrencies remain the primary means of both depositing and withdrawing funds.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Over 17 digital currencies are accepted, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), USD Coin (USDC), Monero (XMR), Chainlink (LINK), Polygon (MATIC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dash, Dai, Tron, and Litecoin Cash.

All crypto deposits are processed instantly without fees, and withdrawals typically complete in under 10 minutes , depending on blockchain congestion. Withdrawal limits vary by coin (e.g., minimum 0.00025 BTC, maximum hundreds or thousands of units).

Fiat Payment Methods

Accepted deposit options include Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers. Fiat deposits are credited instantly, usually with no fees. Withdrawals in fiat are not available; any fiat balance must be converted into cryptocurrency for payout, which can then be withdrawn promptly as crypto.

Limits and Verification

Weekly withdrawal ceilings range from $25,000 to as high as $50,000 or more, depending on VIP status. Monthly caps may reach up to $100,000. While low‐to‐mid level crypto withdrawals generally bypass identity verification, larger or flagged transactions may trigger KYC at the platform's discretion.

User Feedback

Multiple user reviews confirm consistently fast crypto payouts, often within minutes. Some reports note support from integrated services like Swapped or MoonPay for purchasing crypto with fiat directly on the platform. Customer support is available 24/7 for payment related issues.

Jackbit Bonus: FAQs

Does JACKBIT offer a VIP or loyalty program?



Yes, JackBit operates a VIP loyalty program based on a rakeback system. Users accumulate points for every wager placed, with 100 points equal to $1 . Rakeback rates range from 5% to 30% depending on VIP level.

Points can be claimed at any time once 500 points are reached. There are no wagering requirements for rakeback payouts, and there is no maximum earning cap under the program.

Does Jackbit offer a welcome bonus?



Yes, JackBit offers separate welcome bonuses for casino and sportsbook users. Casino players receive 100 free spins upon a $50 minimum deposit , subject to a 1x wagering requirement and a $100 win cap.

Sports users receive a 100% refund on their first lost bet if it meets minimum odds and bet structure requirements. Neither bonus includes high wagering conditions, and both are applied automatically if the criteria are met.

What are the fees for deposits and withdrawals at Jackbit?



JackBit does not charge internal fees for deposits or withdrawals. However, external network (gas) fees may apply to cryptocurrency transactions, depending on the coin and current blockchain activity.

Most crypto deposits are processed instantly, and withdrawals typically complete within 10 to 15 minutes . For fiat-to-crypto transactions via third-party services like MoonPay, separate transaction fees and verification requirements may be imposed by those providers.

CONTACT: Email: ... Contact Person: Jackbit Support Team Country: United States