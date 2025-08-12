Hyundai India Shares Gain On Goldman Sachs' Bullish Bet

Hyundai Motor India shares rallied 3% on Tuesday after international brokerage firm Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy rating.

Goldman Sachs has pegged the target price at ₹2,600 per share, indicating a potential 21% upside from Monday's close. Reports suggest that this is the highest target price on Dalal Street for Hyundai.

Why Is Goldman Betting On Hyundai India?

According to Goldman, its product cycle offers leverage, and its upcoming product launches are likely to drive a market share increase over the next few years.

The company is well-positioned to gain from the potential domestic car market recovery and supportive macroeconomic conditions. Hyundai Motor India is expected to deliver over 8% forward three-year volume CAGR. This outpaces estimates of 5.3% for the domestic car industry, according to the brokerage firm.

Analysts' Radar

SEBI-registered analyst Front Wave Research noted that if the Hyundai Motor India stock price sustains above ₹2,190 on Tuesday, it can be looked at for medium-term (1 to 3 months) from a timing perspective.

Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The company reported a 3.7% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at ₹1,369 crore in its June quarter (Q1FY26), while revenue from operations rose 5.4% to ₹16,413 crore. Margins reduced slightly to 13.3%.

Hyundai Motor India MD Unsoo Kim had said that while the near-term market sentiment was muted, they expected a demand recovery with the festive season. He added that they will be hosting an investor day on October 15 to unveil their roadmap ahead. The company aims to launch 26 products by FY30.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has flipped from 'neutral' to 'extremely bullish' on Tuesday.

Hyundai India sentiment and message volume on Aug 12 as of 11:45 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Hyundai Motor India shares have risen 22% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.