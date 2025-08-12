Uzbekistan Partners With IMF To Enhance Climate Risk Fiscal Analysis

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Umid Abidkhadjaev held a meeting with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to discuss the application of the Q-CRAFT (Quantitative Climate Risk Assessment Fiscal Tool) model for assessing macroeconomic and fiscal risks stemming from climate change, Trend reports.

The IMF delegation included Yannick Vel, Regional Public Financial Management and Fiscal Risks Advisor; Simona Pojar, Public Financial Management Advisor on Climate Change Issues; and IMF expert Jyoti Rahman.

The parties noted that in the long term, the Q-CRAFT model will enable the analysis of various climate change scenarios and their impact on key macroeconomic and fiscal indicators, including GDP, budget deficit, and public debt.

The meeting concluded with the announcement of a one-week joint seminar-training for ministry specialists, dedicated to mastering the Q-CRAFT model and applying it in analytical work.