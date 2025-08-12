Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Partners With IMF To Enhance Climate Risk Fiscal Analysis

Uzbekistan Partners With IMF To Enhance Climate Risk Fiscal Analysis


2025-08-12 03:06:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 12. Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Umid Abidkhadjaev held a meeting with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to discuss the application of the Q-CRAFT (Quantitative Climate Risk Assessment Fiscal Tool) model for assessing macroeconomic and fiscal risks stemming from climate change, Trend reports.

The IMF delegation included Yannick Vel, Regional Public Financial Management and Fiscal Risks Advisor; Simona Pojar, Public Financial Management Advisor on Climate Change Issues; and IMF expert Jyoti Rahman.

The parties noted that in the long term, the Q-CRAFT model will enable the analysis of various climate change scenarios and their impact on key macroeconomic and fiscal indicators, including GDP, budget deficit, and public debt.

The meeting concluded with the announcement of a one-week joint seminar-training for ministry specialists, dedicated to mastering the Q-CRAFT model and applying it in analytical work.

MENAFN12082025000187011040ID1109915605

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search