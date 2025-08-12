Vcuarts Qatar's Summer Art & Design Programs Inspire Young Minds Through Creative Exploration

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This summer, VCUarts Qatar's Community and Continuing Education (CCE) Unit once again opened its doors to aspiring young creatives through its popular Summer Art & Design Programs, providing an immersive introduction to university-level art and design education, giving students a peek into the world of arts and creativity.

The Summer Art & Design Programs of VCUarts Qatar, in their current format, were initiated in 2020 and have, since then, garnered interest from students who pursue the art and design stream of education.

Running throughout July and into early August, the annual programs welcomed a total of 67 participants, with 32 high school students and 35 children aged 8–14, engaging in hands-on workshops and digital storytelling.

The High School Summer Program offered a unique opportunity for pre-university students to experience VCUarts Qatar from the inside out. Participants gained exposure to studio practices aligned with first-year university coursework, helping them discover their passions and prepare for future studies in creative fields.

These workshops not only develop artistic skills but also build self-expression, critical thinking, and teamwork, key abilities to benefit learners in and beyond the classroom.

Held from July 13–31, with an optional portfolio development week extending to August 7, the High School Summer Art & Design Program returned in its updated format. This year's participation of 32 students experienced a comprehensive overview of the academic journey at VCUarts Qatar.

The program began with a foundation week, introducing essential visual arts concepts like drawing, model making, artistic expression, all modeled after the university's Art Foundation curriculum. Students engaged in creative experimentation and skill-building through guided, experiential learning.

Over the following two weeks, participants explored VCUarts Qatar's core majors: Graphic Design, Interior Design, Painting and Printmaking, and Kinetic Imaging. The optional fourth week focused on portfolio development, equipping students with the tools to refine their artistic voice and prepare compelling applications to leading art and design institutions.

For children aged 8–14, the Summer Art & Design Program featured a tech-forward approach with sessions held from July 13–24. Led by VCUarts Qatar alumna and practicing artist Sumam Azzam, this year's courses emphasized digital creativity using Procreate and iPads.