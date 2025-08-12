403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Nuclear Watchdog’s Top Official Makes Visit to Iran
(MENAFN) A senior representative from the United Nations nuclear monitoring body conducted a high-level visit to Tehran on Monday, the first since Iran halted its cooperation with the agency in June, according to Iranian state media.
Massimo Aparo, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held discussions with officials from Iran’s Foreign Ministry and nuclear authorities.
The discussions concentrated on creating a "future framework for cooperation" following Tehran’s suspension of collaboration, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told a local news agency. He added that both parties agreed to maintain ongoing consultations.
Gharibabadi also conveyed the Iranian delegation’s critique of the IAEA’s response to alleged acts of "aggression," urging reforms to what he described as the agency’s “flawed processes” concerning Iran’s nuclear program.
The diplomatic engagement follows Iran’s parliament’s June move to freeze ties with the IAEA amid accusations against Israel and the United States for strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and the assassination of scientists earlier that month.
Massimo Aparo, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held discussions with officials from Iran’s Foreign Ministry and nuclear authorities.
The discussions concentrated on creating a "future framework for cooperation" following Tehran’s suspension of collaboration, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told a local news agency. He added that both parties agreed to maintain ongoing consultations.
Gharibabadi also conveyed the Iranian delegation’s critique of the IAEA’s response to alleged acts of "aggression," urging reforms to what he described as the agency’s “flawed processes” concerning Iran’s nuclear program.
The diplomatic engagement follows Iran’s parliament’s June move to freeze ties with the IAEA amid accusations against Israel and the United States for strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and the assassination of scientists earlier that month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment