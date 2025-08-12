403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Selects E.J. Antoni for BLS Commissioner Role
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Monday his nomination of economist Dr. E.J. Antoni as the incoming Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
"Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE," Trump declared on his social media platform, Truth Social. He added, "I know E.J. Antoni will do an incredible job in this new role. Congratulations E.J.!"
The nomination follows Trump's recent criticism of federal economic data, which he labeled as "rigged." This controversy culminated in the dismissal of former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after official labor reports conflicted with Trump's messaging.
Specifically, on August 1, the Labor Department reported that the US economy created just 73,000 jobs in July — a figure well below the forecasted 106,000. Additionally, the department revised downward the employment gains for the two previous months by a total of 258,000 jobs, fueling tensions over the credibility of government statistics.
"Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE," Trump declared on his social media platform, Truth Social. He added, "I know E.J. Antoni will do an incredible job in this new role. Congratulations E.J.!"
The nomination follows Trump's recent criticism of federal economic data, which he labeled as "rigged." This controversy culminated in the dismissal of former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after official labor reports conflicted with Trump's messaging.
Specifically, on August 1, the Labor Department reported that the US economy created just 73,000 jobs in July — a figure well below the forecasted 106,000. Additionally, the department revised downward the employment gains for the two previous months by a total of 258,000 jobs, fueling tensions over the credibility of government statistics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment