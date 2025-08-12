Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Selects E.J. Antoni for BLS Commissioner Role

2025-08-12 02:24:57
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Monday his nomination of economist Dr. E.J. Antoni as the incoming Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

"Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE," Trump declared on his social media platform, Truth Social. He added, "I know E.J. Antoni will do an incredible job in this new role. Congratulations E.J.!"

The nomination follows Trump's recent criticism of federal economic data, which he labeled as "rigged." This controversy culminated in the dismissal of former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after official labor reports conflicted with Trump's messaging.

Specifically, on August 1, the Labor Department reported that the US economy created just 73,000 jobs in July — a figure well below the forecasted 106,000. Additionally, the department revised downward the employment gains for the two previous months by a total of 258,000 jobs, fueling tensions over the credibility of government statistics.

