Russia Reaffirms Commitment to Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov engaged in a phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who initiated the call, to review recent diplomatic developments involving Armenia, the US, and Azerbaijan, as well as progress in the peace process, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
During the discussion, Mirzoyan updated Lavrov on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent meetings with US President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Lavrov emphasized the critical need for durable peace between Baku and Yerevan based on the trilateral accords signed between 2020 and 2022, with Russia positioned as a key mediator. He reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to continue supporting efforts to normalize relations between the two nations.
The ministers also touched on various current priorities within the Russian-Armenian bilateral agenda, the ministry reported.
On the same day, Azerbaijan and Armenia publicly released the text of a peace treaty they initialed last Friday during a trilateral summit held at the White House, attended by Trump, Pashinyan, and Aliyev.
This comprehensive 17-point agreement encompasses mutual border recognition, a pledge to refrain from territorial claims, renunciation of force, establishment of diplomatic relations, formal border delimitation, and the mutual withdrawal of legal claims.
The treaty will become effective once both countries complete their domestic ratification procedures and exchange the necessary instruments.
Earlier Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Moscow’s readiness to assist in the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties under the existing trilateral framework.
During a phone conversation with Pashinyan, Putin emphasized the significance of advancing sustainable peace and talked about initiatives to reopen transport routes in the South Caucasus.
Pashinyan briefed Putin on the outcomes of the Washington summit, while Putin shared updates about his meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and preparations for his forthcoming discussions with Trump in Alaska.
