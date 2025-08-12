CM Omar Abdullah Reviews Dairy Infrastructure Scheme

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Monday chaired a high-level review meeting on the Jammu & Kashmir Dairy Processing Infrastructure Development Scheme (JKDPIDS), a ₹1,433 crore initiative aimed at transforming the J&K's dairy sector into a robust, organized and globally competitive industry.

During the review, the Chief Minister highlighted the vast potential of dairy in Jammu & Kashmir.

He stressed the urgent need to expand organized milk processing from the current 4% to at least 20% within the next seven years, ensuring better prices, regular payments, and market access for over 5 lakh dairy farmers.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (APD), Shailendra Kumar, gave a detailed presentation on the scheme, implemented by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as the nodal agency.

The plan envisages the establishment of 10 automated milk processing plants across 18 districts (excluding Srinagar and Jammu), enhancement of milk collection and chilling capacity to 10 LLPD, creation of 100 milk testing laboratories, and the formation of 10,000 farmer-owned dairy collectives.

Read Also SKUAST-Kashmir, IISc Bangalore Join Forces To Boost Dairy Productivity in Kashmir Milking Their Passion: Kashmir's Dairy Farmers Are In A Stiff Competition To Achieve Highest Dairy Production

He said that all Deputy Commissioners have been asked to immediately identify and transfer 40–50 kanals of encumbrance-free land for each proposed processing plant.

The Chief Minister called for close inter-departmental coordination to ensure timely provision of road connectivity, electricity, and water to the project sites.

He further instructed NDDB and the Animal Husbandry Department to expedite agreements on sexed semen production and fodder development to strengthen productivity at the grassroots level.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also asked NABARD to ensure prompt release of funds and strict financial monitoring, while emphasising that all departments must adhere to the set timelines for project execution, with quarterly progress reviews at the state level.

Highlighting the scheme's projected impact, the Chief Minister said it will significantly boost cooperative turnover, create thousands of rural and skilled jobs, and ensure the supply of hygienic, export-ready milk.

He said the initiative represents far more than a sectoral upgrade-it is an economic transformation for rural Jammu & Kashmir.“Our dairy sector has the potential to be a pillar of rural prosperity and a driver of export excellence,” he remarked, urging all stakeholders to work with urgency and precision.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Agriculture Production Department Javid Ahmad Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary APD, Principal Secretary Finance, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, Director Animal Husbandry, and representatives from NABARD, NDDB, SA&P Group and other concerned officials.