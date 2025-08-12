403
The Inspiring Journey of Sajad Hussain Malik
(MENAFNEditorial) Early Life and Athletic Beginnings:
Hailing from the village of Neel in the Banihal area of Jammu region, Sajad Hussain Malik grew up playing volleyball from his school days—starting in the 10th grade—and continued through college and state levels.
He pursued his education up to class 12 in local schools and graduated from GGM Science College, Jammu, in 1996.
Dual Career in Law Enforcement and Volleyball:
In 1998, based on his sports background and physical fitness, he was recruited as a Sub-Inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Over the years, he rose through the ranks and presently serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in the J&K Police.
Coaching Credentials and Contributions:
Since 2005, Sajad has developed into a respected coach: he is FIVB Level 1 and Level 2 certified and has also completed NIS (Patiala) Level I & II coaching diplomas.
He has been associated with various teams, including coaching the Jammu & Kashmir State Team, J&K Police Senior Team, and serving on the coaching staff of the Indian National Volleyball Team.
Achievements on the International Stage:
In 2010, he represented India as a coach at the 8th Youth Asian Volleyball Championship in Tehran.
He steered the junior team to 4th place at the Junior Asian Championship in Urmia (2012), and to 3rd and 2nd placements during invitational tournaments in Kelebia, Tunisia (2012, 2013).
Under his leadership, India participated in the Junior World Volleyball Championship in Turkey (Ankara, 2013) and later took part in the Asian Junior Boys Championship in Bahrain (2014).
Leadership in Pro Volleyball League:
In the domestic circuit, Sajad coached Calicut Heroes in 2018 and later took charge of Ahmedabad Defenders in the 2022 Pro Volleyball League, helping the team secure a runner-up position.
His exemplary leadership led the Ahmedabad Defenders to qualify for the esteemed FIVB World Club Volleyball Championship in December 2023, where six of the world’s top clubs competed in Bangalore.
Why Sajad Hussain Malik Stands Out:
Versatile Dual Role: Balancing a high-ranking police career with top-tier volleyball coaching is a testament to his dedication and resilience.
From Player to Coach: His journey from grassroots player to an internationally recognized coach showcases his passion and unwavering commitment.
Barrier-Breaking Representation: As a coach hailing from J&K, his achievements shine a spotlight on the region's sporting talent and potential, influencing aspiring athletes and coaches alike.
