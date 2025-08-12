Textmagic AS 2025 6 Months Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the first half of 2025, revenue amounted to €7,115 thousand (H1 2024: €7,809 thousand). The decline was mainly due to a more competitive pricing strategy that was implemented on the Textmagic platform. EBITDA was €2,581 thousand (H1 2024: €3,149 thousand), and the operating loss totaled to €123 thousand (H1 2024: operating profit of €1,097 thousand). Profitability was negatively affected by an increase in amortization expenses of €652 thousand, resulting from the higher volume of development activities in previous periods with the goal of improving the value proposition. Although sales revenue has declined, we have seen growth in usage volumes since March on the Textmagic platform - in the second quarter of 2025, 7% more SMS messages were sent than in the same period last year. Acquiring new customers in the US market has become more difficult due to regulations, while in the UK and Australia we are seeing a growth trend in new users. Since 2024, Textmagic platform's development has focused on expanding the product's value proposition by adding features and communicaton channels that support business interactions. In the first quarter of 2025, the rapid development pace slowed down, because the team was downsized to optimize development activities and improve cost efficiency. In the first quarter of 2025, new communication channels were added to the Textmagic platform, including Business Instagram and Facebook Messenger, allowing users to manage a wide range of customer inquiries and information exchanges in a single environment. In June, we launched an email campaign feature to offer our clients a more comprehensive solution for marketing and customer communication in addition to SMS. Email functionality opens up new opportunities to expand the customer base. Group unaudited key figures

2025 H1 2024 H1 Revenue €7.12 M €7.81 M EBITDA €2.58 M €3.15 M Operating profit (loss) -€0.12 M €1.10 M

Operating profit decreased due to a decline in sales revenue and an increase in the amortization of intangible assets. The increase in depreciation was due to higher capitalized development costs in recent years. Labor and operating expenses decreased in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The EBITDA margin was 36% (H1 2024: 40%), confirming that the company's cash flow from operating activities remains strong.

Textmagic SMS platform's sales results

2025 H1 2024 H1 Change Unaudited revenue (thousand) €6,804 €7,490 -9 % Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 125,913 127,046 -1 % Active users* 21,307 23,499 -9 % Average revenue per user (ARPU, 6 months)** €319 €319 0 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic SMS platform services during the reporting period.

**ARPU is calculated by dividing unaudited revenue by the number of active users.

Despite the recovery in usage volumes, revenue has still decreased due to various factors. The main impact comes from offering less expensive plans and free usage options. U.S. regulations remain a significant reason for the decline, as they restrict mass messaging for unregistered marketing campaigns. Additionally, revenue has been affected by currency exchange rates, as well as customers' financial situations and price sensitivity.

TextMagic AS's consolidated unaudited interim report for the 6 months of 2025 is attached to the release in PDF format.

Additional information:

Getter Grünmann

TextMagic AS, CFO

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS OF 2025

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of euros) 30.06.

2025 31.12.

2024 30.06.

2024 31.12.

2023 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 483 581 102 105 Intangible assets and goodwill 31,941 32,972 32,921 32,854 Total non-current assets 32,424 33,553 33 023 32 959 Current assets Trade and other receivables 20 22 90 24 Prepayments 184 165 200 231 Financial Investments 0 0 3,500 2,500 Cash and cash equivalents 4,060 3,432 4,229 3,900 Total current assets 4,264 3,619 8,019 6,655 TOTAL ASSETS 36,688 37,172 41,042 39,614 Current Liabilities Current tax liabilities 215 270 411 232 Trade and other payables 734 913 882 791 Lease liabilities 115 107 0 0 Contract liabilities 1,506 1,669 1,668 1,659 Other provisions 338 384 679 1,117 Total current liabilities 2,908 3,343 3,640 3,799 Long-Term Liabilities Lease liabilities 250 309 0 0 Total long-term liabilities 250 309 0 0 Total liabilities 3,158 3,652 3,640 3,799 Equity Share capital 861 850 33,575 850 Share premium 141 141 141 51,242 Reserve capital 85 85 85 85 Voluntary reserve 27,710 27,710 0 0 Other reserve 376 1,235 2,360 2,035 Foreign currency reserve (27) (35) (13) (21) Retained earnings 4,384 3,534 1,254 (18,376) Equity attributable to owners of the parent 33,530 33,520 37,402 35,815 Total equity 33,530 33,520 37,402 35,815 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 36,688 37,172 41,042 39,614

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of euros) 01.01.2025-

30.06.2025 01.01.2024-

30.06.2024 Revenue 7,115 7,809 Other income 63 59 Goods, raw materials and services (2,544) (2,396) Other operating expenses (715) (1,050) Work performed by the entity and capitalized 1,311 2,083 Employee expenses (2,649) (3,346) Depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-current assets (2,704) (2,052) Other expenses 0 (10) Operating profit (loss) (123) 1,097 Financial Income 38 152 Profit (loss) before tax (85) 1,249 Income tax (8) (4) Profit (loss) for the period (93) 1,245

Other comprehensive income

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences 8 8 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (85) 1,253 Total comprehensive income for the period (85) 1,253

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousand euros) 01.01.2025 - 30.06.2025 01.01.2024 - 30.06.2024 Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) for the period (93) 1,245 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 2,704 2,052 Financial Income (38) (152) Other adjustments 84 169 Total adjustments 2,750 2,069 Changes in trade and other receivables 2 (66) Changes in contract liabilities (163) 9 Changes in prepayments (18) 34 Changes in trade and other payables (280) (167) Net cash from operating activities 2,198 3,124

Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 38 152 Fixed-term deposits 0 (1,000) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (4) (30) Development expenditure (1,557) (1,925) Net cash used in investing activities (1,523) (2,803) Cash flows from financing activities Lease liability principal repayments (66) 0 Contribution to the share capital 11 0 Net cash from financing activities (55) 0 TOTAL CASH FLOWS 620 321 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 3,432 3,900 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held 8 8 Cash and cash equivalents at the end 4,060 4,229





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of euros) Total equity attributable to owners of TextMagic AS Share Capital Share premium Reserve capital Voluntary reserve Other

reserve FX translation reserve Retained earnings Total

equity Balance at December 31, 2023 850 51,242 85 0 2,035 (21) (18,376) 35,815 Profit (loss) for the period 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,245 1,254 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 8 Coverage of losses 0 (18,376) 0 0 0 0 18,376 0 Other changes in equity 32,725 (32,725) 0 0 325 0 9 334 Balance at June 30, 2024 33,575 141 85 0 2,360 (13) 1,254 37,402 Profit (loss) for the period 0 0 0 0 0 0 808 808 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 0 (22) 0 (22) Transactions with shareholders (5,015) 0 0 0 0 0 0 (5,015) Other changes in equity (27,710) 0 0 27,710 (1,125) 0 1,472 347 Balance at December 31, 2024 850 141 85 27,710 1,235 (35) 3,534 33,520 Profit (loss) for the period 0 0 0 0 0 0 (93) (93) Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 8 Transactions with shareholders 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Other changes in equity 0 0 0 0 (859) 0 943 84 Balance at June 30, 2025 861 141 85 27,710 376 (27) 4,384 33,530





