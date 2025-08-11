Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir, Azerbaijan President Discuss Mutual Ties, Regional Developments

2025-08-11 11:01:29
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and means to further develop and enhance them to serve common interests.
This came during a phone call His Highness the Amir received on Monday from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
During the call, they also exchanged views on the most prominent regional and international developments of mutual interest.

