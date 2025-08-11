Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Theravance Biopharma, Alterity Therapeutics, Askbio, Kainos Medicines, CORESTEM,

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline"DelveInsight's,“Multiple System Atrophy- Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in Multiple System Atrophy pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that over 20 key companies are actively developing more than 22 therapies for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy.

Multiple System Atrophy Overview:

Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder affecting an estimated 15,000 to 50,000 people in the United States across all racial groups. Its exact cause remains unknown, with most cases occurring sporadically without a clear pattern. MSA impacts both the central nervous system, which controls movement, and the autonomic nervous system, which manages involuntary functions such as blood pressure regulation and digestion. Over time, the disease causes degeneration of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, producing a range of symptoms. Classified as an atypical parkinsonian disorder, MSA often begins with signs resembling Parkinson's disease-slowed movement, tremors, stiffness, poor coordination, dizziness or fainting, bladder problems, and a quivering voice.

MSA is divided into two main subtypes. MSA-P (Parkinsonian type) presents primarily with Parkinson's-like symptoms, including tremors, rigidity, slow movement, balance issues, and autonomic dysfunction affecting urinary and digestive systems. MSA-C (Cerebellar type) is marked by coordination and balance problems (ataxia), speech and swallowing difficulties, voice tremors, and abnormal eye movements. Diagnosing MSA is challenging, particularly in early stages, due to its symptom overlap with Parkinson's disease. Physicians rely on medical and family history, neurological examinations, and specialized tests, such as autonomic function assessments, bladder evaluations, MRI scans for brain changes, PET scans for metabolic activity, and DaT scans to measure dopamine distribution and activity in the brain.

"Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) pipeline report highlights a strong development landscape with over 20 active companies advancing more than 22 potential therapies.

Key players include Theravance Biopharma, Alterity Therapeutics, AskBio, Kainos Medicines, CORESTEM, ProMIS Neuroscience, H. Lundbeck A/S, and others, all working to bring new treatment options to market. Prominent candidates in development include Ampreloxetine, ATH434, AB-1005, and more.

In February 2025, the U.S. FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Lundbeck's investigational drug amlenetug for MSA, following positive Phase II AMULET trial results presented in March 2024. Lundbeck has since launched the Phase III MASCOT trial to further evaluate its efficacy and safety. In January 2025, Alterity Therapeutics reported favorable topline Phase II data for ATH434, showing it was well-tolerated, reduced iron accumulation in affected brain regions, and slowed disease progression by 48% over 52 weeks at the 50 mg dose compared to placebo. In October 2023, Inhibikase Therapeutics received Orphan Drug Designation for risvodetinib (IkT-148009) for MSA treatment, backed by preclinical evidence suggesting therapeutic activity in MSA models. This designation provides development incentives and reflects the urgent need for effective therapies in this rare condition.

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Multiple System Atrophy Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Multiple System Atrophy treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Multiple System Atrophy market.

Multiple System Atrophy Emerging Drugs



Ampreloxetine: Theravance Biopharma

ATH434: Alterity Therapeutics AB-1005: AskBio

Multiple System Atrophy Companies

Over 20 major companies are actively developing therapies for Multiple System Atrophy, with Theravance Biopharma advancing a drug candidate to the most advanced stage-Phase III clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 22+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Multiple System Atrophy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Multiple System Atrophy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Multiple System Atrophy Assessment by Product Type

. Multiple System Atrophy By Stage

. Multiple System Atrophy Assessment by Route of Administration

. Multiple System Atrophy Assessment by Molecule Type

