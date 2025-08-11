Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Crown Prince, Ukrainian Pres. Discuss Latest Developments Of Ukrainian Crisis

2025-08-11 07:09:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed on Monday the latest developments of the Ukrainian crisis with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
This came during a call received by Prince Mohammad from President Zelensky, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Prince Mohammad emphasized his country's support for all efforts aimed at resolving the crisis and achieving peace through dialogue.
For his part, President Zelensky expressed his gratitude towards for the effort made by Saudi Arabia towards reaching peace. (end)
