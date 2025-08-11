403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Crown Prince, Ukrainian Pres. Discuss Latest Developments Of Ukrainian Crisis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed on Monday the latest developments of the Ukrainian crisis with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
This came during a call received by Prince Mohammad from President Zelensky, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Prince Mohammad emphasized his country's support for all efforts aimed at resolving the crisis and achieving peace through dialogue.
For his part, President Zelensky expressed his gratitude towards for the effort made by Saudi Arabia towards reaching peace. (end)
fn
This came during a call received by Prince Mohammad from President Zelensky, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Prince Mohammad emphasized his country's support for all efforts aimed at resolving the crisis and achieving peace through dialogue.
For his part, President Zelensky expressed his gratitude towards for the effort made by Saudi Arabia towards reaching peace. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment