Belize Launches National Strategy To Strengthen Chemicals And Waste Governance

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Department of the Environment (DOE), within the ministry of sustainable development, climate change, and solid waste management, is hosting the final presentation of Belize's National Strategy and Action Plan for the Implementation and reporting of the Basel, Rotterdam, Stockholm, and Minamata (BRS&M) Conventions and the Global Framework on Chemicals (GFC) at the San Ignacio Resort Hotel.

Collectively, these conventions control the manufacturing and entry of harmful chemicals and waste into member countries.

Developed through a project funded by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Strategy and its Action Plan aim to strengthen Belize's ability to meet its obligations under the BRS&M Conventions and the GFC. These obligations are related to chemical use in the industrial, agricultural, and other key economic sectors.

The event brought together a cross-section of stakeholders, including government, civil society, the private sector, academia, and international development partners. Participants were introduced to the Draft Integrated Chemicals Management Bill; a proposed Law aimed at modernising chemicals and waste governance in Belize. Once enacted, the Bill is expected to improve regulatory coordination and provide a strong foundation for the sound management of chemicals across all sectors.

The keynote address was delivered by Orlando Habet, minister of sustainable development, climate change, and solid waste management, who highlighted the importance of collective action in implementing the strategy and achieving national and global environmental goals.

Opening remarks were delivered by Nicole Caesar, programme officer with the UNEP special programme, who reaffirmed UNEP's continued support for Belize's efforts to strengthen chemical safety and environmental health.

The Strategy and Action Plan will allow the DOE to strengthen national coordination and improve management of chemicals and waste in a way that safeguards public health, protects the environment, and supports sustainable national development. The DOE extends its sincere appreciation to all stakeholders and partners for their continued engagement.

