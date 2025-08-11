Belize Launches National Strategy To Strengthen Chemicals And Waste Governance
Collectively, these conventions control the manufacturing and entry of harmful chemicals and waste into member countries.
Developed through a project funded by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Strategy and its Action Plan aim to strengthen Belize's ability to meet its obligations under the BRS&M Conventions and the GFC. These obligations are related to chemical use in the industrial, agricultural, and other key economic sectors.
The event brought together a cross-section of stakeholders, including government, civil society, the private sector, academia, and international development partners. Participants were introduced to the Draft Integrated Chemicals Management Bill; a proposed Law aimed at modernising chemicals and waste governance in Belize. Once enacted, the Bill is expected to improve regulatory coordination and provide a strong foundation for the sound management of chemicals across all sectors.
The keynote address was delivered by Orlando Habet, minister of sustainable development, climate change, and solid waste management, who highlighted the importance of collective action in implementing the strategy and achieving national and global environmental goals.
Opening remarks were delivered by Nicole Caesar, programme officer with the UNEP special programme, who reaffirmed UNEP's continued support for Belize's efforts to strengthen chemical safety and environmental health.
The Strategy and Action Plan will allow the DOE to strengthen national coordination and improve management of chemicals and waste in a way that safeguards public health, protects the environment, and supports sustainable national development. The DOE extends its sincere appreciation to all stakeholders and partners for their continued engagement.
The post Belize launches national strategy to strengthen chemicals and waste governance appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment