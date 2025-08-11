Synchronoss Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
--------Tables to follow-------
| SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|24,622
|$
|33,375
|Accounts receivable, net
|17,719
|18,129
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|4,989
|8,445
|Goodwill
|188,784
|179,408
|Other assets
|55,304
|54,468
|Total assets
|291,418
|293,825
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|37,354
|37,586
|Debt, current
|5,000
|1,875
|Deferred revenues
|26
|837
|Debt, non-current
|181,215
|184,840
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|11,829
|16,776
|Other liabilities
|6,561
|9,636
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|-
|12,500
|Stockholders' equity
|49,433
|29,775
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|291,418
|$
|293,825
| SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenues
|$
|42,486
|$
|43,458
|$
|84,699
|$
|86,423
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of revenues1
|8,922
|10,401
|17,633
|20,624
|Research and development
|10,404
|11,896
|20,102
|22,227
|Selling, general and administrative
|11,851
|12,788
|23,230
|26,045
|Restructuring charges
|47
|48
|165
|267
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,402
|4,028
|8,480
|8,387
|Total costs and expenses
|35,626
|39,161
|69,610
|77,550
|Income from operations
|6,860
|4,297
|15,089
|8,873
|Interest income
|269
|183
|502
|391
|Interest expense
|(6,565
|)
|(3,486
|)
|(11,987
|)
|(7,003
|)
|Debt modification expense
|(4,384
|)
|-
|(4,384
|)
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|(1,993
|)
|-
|(1,993
|)
|-
|Foreign exchange (loss) gain
|(12,531
|)
|1,220
|(18,110
|)
|5,021
|Other income, net
|3
|-
|3
|10
|(Loss) income from operations, before taxes
|(18,341
|)
|2,214
|(20,880
|)
|7,292
|Provision for income taxes
|(1,263
|)
|(2,708
|)
|(2,541
|)
|(3,311
|)
|Net (loss) income
|(19,604
|)
|(494
|)
|(23,421
|)
|3,981
|Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests
|-
|5
|-
|-
|Preferred stock dividend, net of gain on repurchase of preferred stock
|-
|567
|-
|(1,562
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to Synchronoss
|$
|(19,604
|)
|$
|78
|$
|(23,421
|)
|$
|2,419
|Earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|(1.87
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(2.27
|)
|$
|0.24
|Diluted
|$
|(1.87
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(2.27
|)
|$
|0.24
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|10,470
|10,042
|10,336
|9,942
|Diluted
|10,470
|10,424
|10,336
|10,265
_________________________________
1 Cost of revenues excludes depreciation and amortization which are shown separately.
| SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(23,421
|)
|$
|3,981
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|Non-cash items
|31,453
|10,341
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(5,454
|)
|(2,482
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|2,578
|11,840
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of fixed assets
|(655
|)
|(896
|)
|Purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software
|(6,030
|)
|(6,614
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(6,685
|)
|(7,510
|)
|Financing activities:
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(4,884
|)
|(5,105
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|238
|(149
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(8,753
|)
|$
|(924
|)
|Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|33,375
|24,572
|Ending cash and cash equivalents
|$
|24,622
|$
|23,648
| SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:
|GAAP Revenue
|$
|42,486
|$
|43,458
|$
|84,699
|$
|86,423
|Less: Cost of revenues
|8,922
|10,401
|17,633
|20,624
|Less: Restructuring1
|14
|-
|13
|-
|Less: Depreciation and amortization2
|4,107
|3,723
|7,882
|7,724
|Gross profit
|29,443
|29,334
|59,171
|58,075
|Gross margin
|69.3
|%
|67.5
|%
|69.9
|%
|67.2
|%
|Add / (Less):
|Stock-based compensation expense1
|59
|71
|158
|94
|Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense1 , net
|81
|532
|(162
|)
|556
|Depreciation and amortization2
|4,107
|3,723
|7,882
|7,724
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|33,690
|$
|33,660
|$
|67,049
|$
|66,449
|Adjusted gross margin
|79.3
|%
|77.5
|%
|79.2
|%
|76.9
|%
_________________________________
1 Amounts associated with cost of revenues.
2 Depreciation and amortization contains a reasonable allocation for expenses associated with cost of revenues.
| SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Net (loss) income attributable to Synchronoss
|$
|(19,604
|)
|$
|78
|$
|(23,421
|)
|$
|2,419
|Add / (Less):
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,023
|1,245
|3,152
|2,355
|Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense, net
|632
|2,333
|(959
|)
|2,800
|Amortization expense1
|273
|273
|546
|546
|Sublease receivable impairment
|-
|806
|-
|806
|Change in contingent consideration
|(100
|)
|-
|(200
|)
|-
|Litigation, remediation and refiling costs, net
|-
|291
|-
|672
|Debt modification expense
|4,384
|-
|4,384
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|1,993
|-
|1,993
|-
|Foreign exchange impact
|12,531
|(1,220
|)
|18,110
|(5,021
|)
|Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Synchronoss
|$
|1,132
|$
|3,806
|$
|3,605
|$
|4,577
|Non-GAAP Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.46
|Diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.45
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|10,470
|10,042
|10,336
|9,942
|Diluted
|11,474
|10,424
|11,325
|10,265
_________________________________
1 Amortization from acquired intangible assets.
| SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Net (loss) income attributable to Synchronoss
|$
|(19,604
|)
|$
|(3,817
|)
|$
|7,889
|$
|(5,701
|)
|$
|78
|$
|(23,421
|)
|$
|2,419
|Add / (Less):
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,023
|2,129
|996
|3,021
|1,245
|3,152
|2,355
|Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense, net
|632
|(1,591
|)
|1,976
|157
|2,333
|(959
|)
|2,800
|Sublease receivable impairment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|806
|-
|806
|Change in contingent consideration
|(100
|)
|(100
|)
|(100
|)
|-
|-
|(200
|)
|-
|Litigation, remediation and refiling costs, net
|-
|-
|(617
|)
|(425
|)
|291
|-
|672
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,402
|4,078
|4,318
|4,386
|4,028
|8,480
|8,387
|Interest income
|(269
|)
|(233
|)
|(254
|)
|(165
|)
|(183
|)
|(502
|)
|(391
|)
|Interest expense
|6,565
|5,422
|5,474
|5,526
|3,486
|11,987
|7,003
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|1,993
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,993
|-
|Debt modification expense
|4,384
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,384
|-
|Foreign exchange impact
|12,531
|5,579
|(9,334
|)
|5,461
|(1,220
|)
|18,110
|(5,031
|)
|Other, net
|(3
|)
|-
|(154
|)
|(220
|)
|-
|(3
|)
|-
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|1,263
|1,278
|3,674
|628
|2,708
|2,541
|3,311
|Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|(14
|)
|(5
|)
|-
|-
|Preferred stock dividend, net of gain on repurchase of preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(567
|)
|-
|1,562
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|12,817
|$
|12,745
|$
|13,867
|$
|12,654
|$
|13,000
|$
|25,562
|$
|23,893
| SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|2,285
|$
|11,313
|$
|2,578
|$
|11,840
|Add / (Less):
|Capitalized software
|(3,044
|)
|(3,328
|)
|(6,030
|)
|(6,614
|)
|Property and equipment
|(331
|)
|(379
|)
|(655
|)
|(896
|)
|Free cashflow
|(1,090
|)
|7,606
|(4,107
|)
|4,330
|Add / (Less):
|Litigation and remediation costs, net
|-
|450
|266
|3,006
|Restructuring, net
|87
|869
|(801
|)
|2,211
|Debt modification expense
|1,537
|-
|1,537
|-
|Adjusted free cashflow
|$
|534
|$
|8,925
|$
|(3,105
|)
|$
|9,547
