SC's Big Order: Remove Stray Dogs From Delhi-NCR
Following the Supreme Court's big order, the Delhi government said it will ensure its timely implementation.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan called the situation“grim” and directed civic bodies in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and surrounding areas to start the relocation immediately, prioritising vulnerable localities. Authorities have been told to identify an initial target of 5,000 dogs and complete the transfer within six weeks.
“NCT Delhi, MCD, NMDC shall at earliest start picking up stray dogs from all localities from more particularly vulnerable localities and cities. How to do it is for the authorities to look into and if they have to create a force, do it earlier. However, this should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs,” the bench said. Calling it a“serious situation”, the court affirmed,“There should not be any compromise in undertaking any exercise”.
“If any individual or organisation comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance,” the court added, while adjudicating a case it had taken on its own last month.Read Also Video: Kashmir's Stray Dog Control Speeds Up After New SC Order Dog Chase Causes Bike Accident In Srinagar's Bemina, Man Critically Injured
The court rejected proposals for stray dog adoption, citing risks of re-abandonment, and ordered that none of the captured dogs be released. Shelters must have trained staff for handling, sterilisation, and vaccination, along with CCTV monitoring to prevent escapes. A helpline for reporting dog bites must also be set up.
The bench stressed that rabies vaccine availability be publicly documented, with regular updates on stocks and treatments. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that earlier relocation efforts were stalled by activist-led stay orders, but warned,“We cannot sacrifice our children just because of a few dog lovers.”
The court took up the case suo motu after media reports highlighted the stray dog menace, with the aim of making Delhi-NCR's streets“absolutely free” of stray dogs.
