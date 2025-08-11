Kapa Gold Announces Warrant Expiry Date Acceleration

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) -. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") announces that the Company has elected to accelerate the expiry date of certain outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (""), originally issued in connection with the closing of a private placement on May 19, 2022 (the ""). The exercise price and expiry date of the Warrants were subsequently amended on April 8, 2024 (the "").

Pursuant to the Amendments, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the closing price of the Company's common shares (" Shares ") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") equals or exceeds C$0.25 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, to the date which is thirty (30) days following the dissemination of a news release announcing the acceleration (the " Acceleration "). As the closing price of the Shares on the TSXV has equaled or exceeded C$0.25 over each of the last ten (10) trading days ended August 7, 2025, the Company hereby provides notice of the Acceleration in accordance with the Amendments. The Company is exercising its right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants originally issued under the Financing to 5:00 pm (Vancouver Time) on September 10, 2025 (the " Accelerated Expiry Date "). Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire and be of no force and effect.

The Company intends to use proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants for general administrative and working capital purposes. There is no assurance that any or all of the Warrants will be exercised. Holders may exercise the Warrants before the Accelerated Expiry Date by observing the process as described in the Warrant certificates.

About Blackhawk Gold Project

Blackhawk Gold Project is located in the historic Blackhawk Mining District in California, a region renowned for its gold and silver production. The mine has a long history of precious metal extraction, with several high-potential exploration targets identified. Kapa Gold is focusing on establishing a resource and developing a sustainable extraction strategy using modern techniques.

About Kapa Gold

Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property, aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. Kapa Gold is dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

