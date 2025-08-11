Manufacturers Urged To Act With Technology-First Plans As Disruption Intensifies, Says Info-Tech Research Group In New Report

With volatility across supply chains, energy markets, and labor, manufacturing CIOs are being pushed beyond traditional cost containment strategies to enable rapid digital transformation and operational resilience. Insights from Info-Tech Research Group's newly published blueprint, Adapt to Uncertainty With a Technology-First Action Plan for Manufacturing, outline a six-pillar strategy to help IT leaders address disruption, prioritize innovation, and build a technology-first foundation for growth.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - With renewed volatility across supply chains, energy markets, labor availability, and regulatory environments, manufacturers are once again confronting a wave of operational and strategic disruption, according to new research findings from Info-Tech Research Group. As CIOs are increasingly being asked to reduce spending while also enabling automation, AI adoption, and tighter integration across IT and operational systems, the global IT research and advisory firm has published a comprehensive framework to support IT leaders in the manufacturing sector in navigating uncertainty and driving strategic outcomes.

Info-Tech Research Group's newly published blueprint, Adapt to Uncertainty With a Technology-First Action Plan for Manufacturing, outlines a six-pillar strategy to help IT leaders address disruption, prioritize innovation, and build a technology-first foundation for growth. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Grounded in proven research and developed by expert analysts, Info-Tech's blueprint, titled Adapt to Uncertainty With a Technology-First Action Plan for Manufacturing , outlines how a technology-first plan can help manufacturing organizations shift from reactive decision-making to proactive resilience by using IT to enhance visibility, accelerate transformation, and maintain momentum through uncertainty.

"Cost-cutting in times of crisis works. But doubling down on innovation works even better," says Shreyas Shukla , a principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Manufacturing leaders can no longer afford to take a wait-and-see approach. A technology-first mindset enables faster response, more informed decisions, and the ability to reconfigure operations with confidence when disruption strikes."

A Dual Reality for CIOs in Manufacturing

Info-Tech's research insights highlight the operational challenges threatening performance and margin in the sector. The Adapt to Uncertainty With a Technology-First Action Plan for Manufacturing blueprint identifies the following six key pressures:



Global Supply Chain Disruption & Re-shoring – Geopolitical shifts and rising transportation costs are driving demand for visibility and risk analytics tools.



Volatile Energy Markets – Unstable industrial energy pricing requires IT/OT integration for consumption tracking and smarter energy management.



Talent Shortages – Skills gaps in both trades and digital functions are accelerating the need for automation, knowledge capture, and low-code enablement.



Capital Constraints – Inflation and high interest rates are forcing tough decisions between near-term survival and long-term transformation.



Legacy and Fragmented Tech – Aging systems and siloed architectures hinder integration, scalability, and security.

Regulatory Uncertainty – Evolving cyber, trade, and ESG mandates require adaptable, compliance-ready platforms.

Info-Tech's Six-Pillar Technology-First Action Plan

To help manufacturing organizations regain control, Info-Tech advises a practical, six-pillar strategy focused on turning uncertainty into a source of strength. Designed with adaptability in mind, the framework found in the new blueprint supports IT leaders in balancing short-term operational needs with long-term innovation, while embedding agility into the digital foundation of manufacturing environments:

– Proactively neutralize uncertainty by applying Exponential IT principles and delivering real-time visibility, flexible production, and digital twin capabilities.– Free up budget for innovation by consolidating legacy infrastructure, renegotiating vendor contracts, and benchmarking IT spending.– Continue investing in mission-critical capabilities such as plant connectivity, real-time analytics, and end-to-end supply chain integration.– Retain institutional knowledge, upskill internally, and lead talent strategy with agility-focused digital capabilities.– Prioritize immediate ROI through proven vendor-led AI tools for defect detection, predictive maintenance, and operational analytics.– Develop execution frameworks, establish outcome-based funding, and enable fast course correction with real-time data.

Outcomes That Extend Beyond IT

The firm's research-backed resource illustrates how a technology-first transformation can elevate enterprise value by aligning IT capabilities with core business outcomes. Through strategic modernization and more innovative digital execution, the research findings show that manufacturers can unlock benefits such as operational agility, cost optimization, customer confidence, as well as enhanced product quality and engineering velocity.

Grounded in proven research and developed by expert analysts, Info-Tech's blueprint provides a comprehensive framework for CIOs and IT leaders in the manufacturing sector to navigate uncertainty and drive strategic outcomes. The resource combines practical tools, step-by-step methodologies, and implementation templates with a four-phase approach that includes assessing macro uncertainties, analyzing IT budgets and workforce alignment, building a focused 12-month technology roadmap, and preparing the organization for execution with a clear value narrative and communication plan.

By translating complex challenges into structured, actionable steps, the firm's approach enables manufacturers to stay responsive, reduce transformation fatigue, and lead with confidence through prolonged disruption.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Shreyas Shukla, and access to the complete Adapt to Uncertainty With a Technology-First Action Plan for Manufacturing blueprint, please contact [email protected] .

