GBP/USD Forex Signal 11/08: Bullish Outlook (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3350. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600.
The pair has moved above the important resistance level at 1.3431, its highest level in September last year. It has moved above the 50-day moving average and the strong pivot reverse point of the Murrey Math Lines. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance at 1.3600, a few points above the weak, stop & reverse point.
