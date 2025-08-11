Reinsurer Swiss Re Issues Longevity Drug Guidelines
As the long-term effects are still uncertain, Swiss Re has now introduced guidelines for underwriters to assess longevity drugs that show signs of being used, the company announced on Monday. The adjustment is part of the update to the Swiss Re Life Guide from August 2025.
In addition to life-prolonging drugs, the guide has also been expanded to include an improved calculator for chronic kidney disease and prostate cancer risks, as well as enhanced medical risk assessment tools.More More The Basel researcher whose work triggered a longevity revolution
