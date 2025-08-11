Mutares Signs An Agreement To Acquire The Crane Business Unit Of Hyva
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
The crane business unit of Hyva is an internationally established manufacturer and distributor of cranes and comprehensive services, designing, manufacturing and servicing truck-mounted cranes across key global markets under a multi-brand strategy. The company generates approx. EUR 100 million in revenues and employs around 400 staff. It has production and assembly plants in Italy, Brazil and China, and a global network of sales and distribution offices to ensure local delivery and customer support. The company's product portfolio supports multiple industries, such as commercial and residential construction, infrastructure, marine equipment and more, ensuring the needed flexibility, whilst providing cost-efficiency and optimal price-performance balance.
With its diversified brand portfolio, profound engineering experience in compact and mid-size crane applications, and its exceptionally well-established global footprint, the company generates substantial value within its niche and taps into high growth potential in emerging and developed markets, further strengthening its global market position.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "The crane business unit of Hyva is a very promising new platform for our Goods & Services segment with a globally recognized brand in truck-mounted cranes. The business presents a turnaround and carve-out opportunity due to recent financial underperformance and operational inefficiencies. With our proven expertise in carve-outs and restructuring, we aim to restore profitability and drive sustainable growth. With a hands-on approach and long-term investment strategy, we see the company as a valuable addition to the Mutares portfolio.”
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ...
Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: ...
Press Contact in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: ...
Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail:
11.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment