EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares signs an agreement to acquire the crane business unit of Hyva

11.08.2025 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares signs an agreement to acquire the crane business unit of Hyva

Internationally established manufacturer and distributor of cranes

New platform acquisition to strengthen the Goods & Services segment

Revenues of around EUR 100 million Closing expected in the fourth quarter of 2025 Munich, August 11, 2025 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) has signed an agreement to acquire the crane business unit of Hyva. The transaction strengthens the Mutares Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to merger control approval.



The crane business unit of Hyva is an internationally established manufacturer and distributor of cranes and comprehensive services, designing, manufacturing and servicing truck-mounted cranes across key global markets under a multi-brand strategy. The company generates approx. EUR 100 million in revenues and employs around 400 staff. It has production and assembly plants in Italy, Brazil and China, and a global network of sales and distribution offices to ensure local delivery and customer support. The company's product portfolio supports multiple industries, such as commercial and residential construction, infrastructure, marine equipment and more, ensuring the needed flexibility, whilst providing cost-efficiency and optimal price-performance balance.



With its diversified brand portfolio, profound engineering experience in compact and mid-size crane applications, and its exceptionally well-established global footprint, the company generates substantial value within its niche and taps into high growth potential in emerging and developed markets, further strengthening its global market position.



Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "The crane business unit of Hyva is a very promising new platform for our Goods & Services segment with a globally recognized brand in truck-mounted cranes. The business presents a turnaround and carve-out opportunity due to recent financial underperformance and operational inefficiencies. With our proven expertise in carve-outs and restructuring, we aim to restore profitability and drive sustainable growth. With a hands-on approach and long-term investment strategy, we see the company as a valuable addition to the Mutares portfolio.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.



The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.



For more information, please contact:



Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ...





Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: ...





Press Contact in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail: ...



Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail:

11.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Arnulfstr.19 80335 Munich Germany Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0 Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2NB650 WKN: A2NB65 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2180466

End of News EQS News Service