An Era Of Seva Ascends To Heavens: PM Modi With Kalaben Patel In Frame Captures Nation's Sentiment

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Born in Bardoli, Gujarat -- a town etched in India's freedom struggle through the Bardoli Satyagraha -- Dr. Kalaben Dayaram Bhai Patel embodied the spirit of resistance, compassion, and quiet leadership. Over the course of a hundred years, she emerged not only as a healer and guide but as a formidable force in the social and spiritual landscape of Gujarat.

A trained physician and community organiser, Dr. Patel was best known for her role as the“Protector of Gujarat's Women's Wing,” where she championed the rights, dignity, and empowerment of women across rural and urban constituencies.

“Modi Archive” on Monday paid rich tribute to her, sharing a photograph of the legendary figure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We remember Dr. Kalaben Dayaram Bhai Patel (1925–2025). Hailing from Bardoli, she devoted her life to healing, guiding, and serving others-leading as Protector of Gujarat's Women's Wing and representing the Ram Mandir Trust with grace and dedication. She passed away today, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of service and spirituality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met her on many occasions-here is one such picture,” read a message from Modi Archives.

Her leadership was marked by a blend of Gandhian ethics and pragmatic activism-mobilising women for education, health awareness, and civic participation, often in the face of entrenched social barriers.

Over the years, Dr. Patel was personally acknowledged by Prime Minister Modi, who met her on several occasions and praised her“century-long journey of service and spiritual stewardship".

Her spiritual devotion found expression through her long-standing association with the Ram Mandir Trust, where she served as a representative with grace and unwavering dedication.

In this role, she bridged faith and service, advocating for inclusive spiritual spaces and community welfare initiatives rooted in religious values.

Her presence at key religious and cultural forums lent credibility and warmth to the Trust's outreach. Dr. Patel's legacy was recognised at the highest levels of government.

She passed away on Monday at the age of 100, leaving behind a legacy that transcends titles. To those who knew her, she was a mentor, a mother figure, and a moral compass.

To history, she remains a quiet architect of change-whose life stitched together the threads of freedom, healing, and spiritual stewardship. As Gujarat mourns her passing, it also celebrates a life lived in full measure-a life that healed, uplifted, and inspired.