Adopt A 'Moo-Velous' Classroom Friend - Registration Now Open For 2025-26

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free Adopt a Cow program connects Wisconsin students with real calves and local dairy farms; registration open through Sept. 15

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) and Discover Dairy are inviting educators to register for the popular Adopt a Cow program, now open for the 2025–26 school year. This udderly delightful-and completely free-experience connects students with a real Wisconsin calf and her farm family, turning agriculture education into an unforgettable adventure.

“Adopt-A-Cow provides an engaging way to connect elementary school students to agriculture and learn about their farmer next door,” said Erika Schade, DFW's School & Community Programs Manager.“Last year, we reached 55,000 students in over 1,500 classrooms, helping them gain a better understanding of how dairy products reach their tables.”

Each participating Wisconsin classroom is matched with a calf and receives regular photo and video updates, farm stories and educational materials throughout the school year. Students learn about the calf's food, environment and daily care, while gaining insight into the farmers who care for her. Supplemental lessons and hands-on activities keep students engaged year-round and help connect the experience to subjects like science, math and reading. Many lessons align with Common Core standards.

The program also helps students explore the broader impact of agriculture, including the vital role dairy plays in Wisconsin's economy. Dairy is a $52.8 billion industry in the state, and programs like Adopt a Cow help build awareness of where food comes from-and the people behind it.

Educators who have participated in past years shared positive feedback about the program's impact on student engagement and curiosity.

“My students LOVED seeing the updates and pictures,” said Avery H., a participating teacher.“My students always asked for updates and had tons of great questions.

“I am an art teacher in a rural school,” said Kristen S.“Being able to bring the community into the classroom and do art projects with the students was very educational and fun. I loved the curiosity of my students and the love they have for the cows. I will continue to do this as long as I can for my students.”

The program is also rewarding for the farms involved.

“Being part of the Adopt a Cow program is a wonderful way for us to share the day-to-day of what we do on the farm and how we care for the animals,” said Tasha Schleis, owner of Schleis Dairy Farm.“Getting the chance to answer student questions and see how excited they are to engage with us and the cows is very fulfilling.”

Wisconsin family farms participating this year include Schleis Farms in Two Rivers, Nellie Holsteins in Eau Claire, OrthRidge Jerseys in Lancaster and McFarlandale Dairy in Watertown. Each farm has committed two calves to the program and Discover Dairy will assign them to classrooms in fall.

The Adopt a Cow program is open to all K-12 educators, homeschool classrooms, after-school and library programs, scout troops, 4-H clubs and other youth organizations. Anyone working with students or young learners is encouraged to participate. To enroll in the 2025-26 program, visit before the Sept. 15 deadline.

As part of its broader commitment to dairy education, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin also recently launched Discover Dairy Careers, a digital escape room designed for older students. Working in teams of four to six, players solve a series of dairy-themed puzzles in about 30 minutes while exploring potential careers in the industry. Learn more at WisconsinDairy.org/Youth-and-Schools/escaperooms .

###

About Discover Dairy: Discover Dairy is an educational series managed by the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania in partnership with American Dairy Association Northeast, American Dairy Association Indiana, Midwest Dairy, The Dairy Alliance, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Dairy Council of Arizona and Nevada, Dairy West, New England Dairy, Dairy Farmers of Washington, American Dairy Association Mideast, Dairy Council of Florida, United Dairy Industry of Michigan, and Maine Dairy and Nutrition Council.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at .

Attachment

Adopt a Cow Registration Open for 2025-26

CONTACT: Liz Fitzsimmons Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin ...