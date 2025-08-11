Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis 2021-2034: Revenues To Surpass USD 15.4 Billion By 2034, Driven By Alfresco Dining Trends

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Market was valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 15.4 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 8%. This growth is driven by the popularity of outdoor living spaces and the trend of alfresco dining.

Homeowners globally are investing in outdoor kitchens to create comfortable outdoor environments, especially in regions with favorable climates. The concept of extending living spaces beyond traditional interiors has gained traction, encouraging consumers to explore modern, feature-rich outdoor kitchen setups.

Rapid advancements in outdoor kitchen appliances, such as weather-resistant materials and innovative cooking technologies, further enhance their appeal. As these appliances become more durable and functional, consumers are drawn to integrating them into home improvement projects. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and an interest in gourmet cooking and outdoor entertaining fuel the demand for high-end outdoor kitchen appliances catering to diverse culinary preferences.

The growing availability of products, including grills, refrigerators, and pizza ovens, drives market expansion by catering to varied consumer preferences. Consumers prefer customized outdoor kitchen solutions that integrate with their outdoor decor while providing a versatile cooking experience. The surge in home improvement projects post-pandemic has led homeowners to recognize the value of outdoor kitchens in enhancing property value and lifestyle. The focus on creating inviting outdoor entertainment spaces is expected to significantly contribute to market growth.

The grills segment generated USD 3.3 billion in 2024, remaining the most widely used outdoor kitchen appliance due to the popularity of outdoor cooking. According to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), over 70% of U.S. households own grills or smokers, underscoring grilling's significance as a social activity. Grills have evolved beyond basic cooking equipment to become essential outdoor kitchen components, driving strong demand in this segment.

In terms of end use, the residential segment is poised for significant growth through 2034 due to the trend of enhancing outdoor living spaces for leisure and entertainment. Homeowners are increasingly investing in versatile and aesthetically appealing outdoor kitchens that expand living and cooking areas beyond traditional interiors, contributing to steady growth in the residential segment.

The U.S. outdoor kitchen appliance market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2025 and 2034. Grilling has become a beloved tradition in the U.S., especially during holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. This cultural trend has fueled the demand for outdoor kitchen appliances, particularly grills, as consumers seek to enhance their outdoor cooking experiences. The emphasis on outdoor entertainment and culinary creativity continues to drive market growth, making outdoor kitchens desirable for modern homeowners.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes