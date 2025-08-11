Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis 2021-2034: Revenues To Surpass USD 15.4 Billion By 2034, Driven By Alfresco Dining Trends
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|230
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$15.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factors affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.1.7 Retailers
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing outdoor living trends
3.2.1.2 Increasing entertainment trends
3.2.1.3 Rapid technological development among products
3.2.1.4 Rising disposable income
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Seasonal demand fluctuations
3.2.2.2 Competition from indoor kitchen appliances upgrades
3.3 Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.3.1 Demographic trends
3.3.2 Factors affecting buying decision
3.3.3 Consumer product adoption
3.3.4 Preferred distribution channel
3.3.5 Preferred price range
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Pricing analysis
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Grills
5.3 Range hood
5.4 Refrigerators
5.5 Sinks
5.6 Faucets
5.7 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Low
6.3 Medium
6.4 High
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Residential
7.3 Commercial
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Offline
8.3 Online
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
10.1 Elkay
10.2 GE Appliances (GEA)
10.3 Hestan Outdoor
10.4 KitchenAid
10.5 Lynx Grills
10.6 Napoleon Home Comfort Barrie Inc
10.7 Superior equipment solutions
10.8 The Middleby corporation LLC
10.9 Traeger
10.10 Weber-Stephen Products LLC
