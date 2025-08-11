403
Israeli Strike Kills Five Journalists in Gaza
(MENAFN) In a statement released on Monday, Gaza’s Government Media Office declared that the fatal targeting of five journalists by Israeli forces—including Al Jazeera reporters Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea—signifies the beginning phase of Israel's broader strategy to assert complete control over Gaza City.
This deadly incident was described as part of a calculated escalation aimed at suppressing independent media coverage.
According to the Gaza Government Media Office, the journalists were killed on Sunday in an Israeli aerial attack that struck a tent designated for media personnel, situated close to the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.
The casualties included Anas al-Sharif, Mohamed Qraiqea, and three additional journalists associated with Al Jazeera.
In an official statement, the media office asserted, “The targeting of journalists and media institutions by the (Israeli) occupation’s warplanes constitutes a full-fledged war crime aimed at silencing the truth and concealing evidence of genocide. It is a prelude to the (Israeli) occupation’s criminal plan to cover up the past massacres that it has carried out and future massacres that it intends to commit in the Gaza Strip.”
The office condemned the assault as an attempt to obliterate eyewitness accounts and obstruct the documentation of ongoing atrocities.
Last Friday, the Israeli Security Cabinet granted formal approval to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to take full control of Gaza City.
This decision provoked widespread international criticism from both foreign governments and global human rights organizations.
The Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera cited the head of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, who stated, “Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea were martyred in an Israeli strike on their tent,” though no additional information was provided regarding the strike.
