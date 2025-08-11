403
US, South Korea Join to Recover War Remains
(MENAFN) The United States and South Korea have agreed to enhance their joint efforts in locating and returning the remains of troops who perished during the Korean War, according to a media outlet based in Seoul.
This agreement was finalized during the yearly discussions held last week in Washington between the South Korean Defense Ministry's Agency for KIA (Killed in Action) Recovery and Identification and the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).
Both nations committed to intensifying their joint endeavors in the discovery and unearthing of soldiers’ remains from each country.
The discussions also included plans to continue working together on the forensic processes used to identify the deceased.
In addition, the meeting addressed the timeline for the scheduled return of seven remains from the United States and three from South Korea in the coming year.
The two parties also agreed to transfer the remains of four Turkish soldiers, which are currently in the custody of the DPAA, to South Korea later this month.
These remains will be honored with burial at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea, situated in the southeastern city of Busan, during a ceremony in November.
These annual meetings, held since 2011, are part of ongoing efforts by both countries to intensify collaboration in recovering the remains of those who lost their lives during the 1950–1953 Korean War.
