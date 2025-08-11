403
Russian Track witnesses breaking of national record
(MENAFN) At the 2025 Russian Track and Field Championships held in Kazan on Saturday, Fyodor Ivanov shattered the national record in the men’s 400 meters hurdles, finishing with an impressive time of 47.94 seconds. The 23-year-old athlete surpassed the previous record of 48.05 seconds, which had stood since Denis Kudryavtsev set it at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.
Reflecting on his achievement, Ivanov described the journey as long but rewarding, calling the new record “fantastic.” Despite his success, he expressed frustration over the lack of international competition opportunities. “I feel strong and am eager to return to the international stage, though I remain disappointed at still ‘not having a chance to compete internationally,’” he shared. He also voiced hope that upcoming Russian athletes will have the chance to compete globally.
Russian athletes have been barred from competing internationally under their national flag since the 2015 doping scandal involving state-sponsored practices. Although the World Athletics organization lifted the doping suspension in 2023, restrictions connected to the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to prevent full participation.
In another record-breaking performance, Vladimir Nikitin set a new Russian national record in the men’s 10,000 meters, completing the race in 27 minutes, 48.30 seconds. He surpassed Sergei Ivanov’s longstanding record of 27:53.12, which was established in July 2008.
In another record-breaking performance, Vladimir Nikitin set a new Russian national record in the men’s 10,000 meters, completing the race in 27 minutes, 48.30 seconds. He surpassed Sergei Ivanov’s longstanding record of 27:53.12, which was established in July 2008.
