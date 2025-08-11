Tajikistan, Japan Advance Cargo Scanning Modernization On Trans-Caspian Corridor
The discussion took place between Khurshed Sheralizoda, Deputy Head of the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan, and a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) led by Saichi Negishi.
The evaluative synthesis of research advancements by Japanese
experts was conducted, wherein Negishi articulated contentment
regarding the bilateral synergy and underscored Tajikistan's
pivotal role within the strategic framework of JICA in the regional
context. The delegation engaged in deliberations regarding the
formulation of a comprehensive analysis aimed at optimizing the
project and enhancing the customs scanning framework.
During their engagement, JICA representatives interfaced with multiple divisions within the Customs Service framework, encompassing the Risk Management, Financial and Economic Analysis, Customs Control Organization, and Post-Customs Control and Audit sectors. They additionally conducted a walkthrough of the Customs Service Data Processing Center, obtaining comprehensive debriefings on the current operational frameworks.
Subsequent to the discussions, both entities executed a memorandum of understanding regarding the initiation of a feasibility assessment for the modernization initiative and reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing collaborative efforts in customs operations.
