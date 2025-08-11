Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pak Intruder Shot At, Arrested By BSF Troops Along IB In Kathua

Pak Intruder Shot At, Arrested By BSF Troops Along IB In Kathua


2025-08-11 09:04:26
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A Pakistani intruder was arrested in an injured condition after BSF troops opened fire on observing movement of a group of people attempting to sneak into this side along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The intruders were noticed by the alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector around 4 pm and were challenged to stop, the officials said.

They said the intruders paid no heed to the repeated warnings, prompting the BSF personnel manning the forward posts to open fire, resulting in injuries to one of the intruders.

The injured intruder was arrested and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, the officials said, adding his identity and the motive behind his abortive attempt to infiltrate into this side was matter of further investigation.

Read Also Man Detained Over 'Suspicious Movement' Along IB In J&K's Kathua BSF Trooper Goes Missing From Srinagar, Search Op Underway

MENAFN11082025000215011059ID1109912163

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search