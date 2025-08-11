Pak Intruder Shot At, Arrested By BSF Troops Along IB In Kathua
The intruders were noticed by the alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector around 4 pm and were challenged to stop, the officials said.
They said the intruders paid no heed to the repeated warnings, prompting the BSF personnel manning the forward posts to open fire, resulting in injuries to one of the intruders.
The injured intruder was arrested and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, the officials said, adding his identity and the motive behind his abortive attempt to infiltrate into this side was matter of further investigation.Read Also Man Detained Over 'Suspicious Movement' Along IB In J&K's Kathua BSF Trooper Goes Missing From Srinagar, Search Op Underway
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment