Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


European Allies Reject Sending Troops to Ukraine

2025-08-11 09:03:33
(MENAFN) Members of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing,” consisting of Kiev’s European supporters, are reportedly deciding against sending military forces to Ukraine, despite earlier discussions suggesting otherwise, according to a report by a news agency citing an unnamed insider.

In March, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that the UK was ready to send “boots on the ground and planes in the air, together with others.” French President Emmanuel Macron echoed similar intentions.

This proposed force was intended to serve in a “peacekeeping” role, contingent on a ceasefire agreement between Kiev and Moscow.

Nonetheless, countries such as Germany, Poland, Spain, and Italy have shown hesitation or outright refusal to provide troops for this potential operation.

Russia has firmly opposed the deployment of NATO military personnel within its neighboring territory under any circumstances.

In a piece published on Saturday, the news agency suggested that if the forthcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump leads to a halt in fighting in Ukraine, Kiev would probably seek “international monitors on the ground.”

Still, the British outlet concluded that “it is unlikely that the answer here will be the ‘coalition of the willing.’”

