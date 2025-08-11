Comptia Explores The Cybersecurity Viability Trifecta At Upcoming Technet Augusta Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Government and industry professionals will discuss issues, share solutions and examine the intricacies of the cyber domain

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key insights into how people, data and artificial intelligence (AI) can work together to elevate cybersecurity readiness is the focus of a CompTIA Learning Solutions Series session at this month's TechNet Augusta 2025 conference.

“The Cybersecurity Viability Trifecta: Visibility, Observability, and Properly-Trained AI” is scheduled for Aug 20 at the conference, which runs from Aug. 18 through Aug. 21 in Augusta, Ga. Panelists, including Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist, CompTIA, will offer insights on how organizations can better manage vulnerabilities and incident response by taking a more data-driven approach.

“We'll discuss how organizations use techniques and technologies such as proactive systems analysis, AI-driven analysis, packet decryption and packet brokers to enable visibility and observability,” Dr. Stanger said.“This 'cybersecurity viability trifecta' increases an organization's ability to anticipate cybersecurity issues and threats and respond as needed.”

Also scheduled to participate in the session are Josh Brunvoll, senior solutions engineer, Cribl ; Zachary Vaughn, director, federal security engineering, Vectra AI ; and Brennen Wright, senior federal solutions architect; Keysight Technologies .

Othe discussion topics the panel will cover include:



Discovering and analyzing today's tech footprint with traditional and AI-based approaches

Data collection and the attack lifecycle in today's hybrid environments and the place of AI

The practical use of visibility and observability techniques, architectures and tools Meeting today's challenges, including changing attack surfaces and increased regulatory compliance pressures.

The session is valid for two hours of continuing education (CE) credit for CompTIA certifications, including CompTIA A+, Cloud+, DataSys+, Linux+, Network+ and Security+. More information and registration is available here .

Dr. Stanger will participate in a second session on Aug. 20 at TechNet Augusta on Navigating and Implementing DoD Cyber Workforce Qualifications . He will be joined by Matthew Isnor, program lead, cyber workforce development, Office of the DoD Chief Information Officer, and Brian Correia, director of business development, GIAC . Their conversation will center on the DoD Cyber Workforce Qualification Program, a comprehensive approach to managing cybersecurity workforce talent. The program establishes baseline qualification standards aligned with operational requirements and workforce readiness.

