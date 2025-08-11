Imagefirst Launches 5Th Annual Heroesfirst Contest To Celebrate Outstanding Healthcare Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 healthcare heroes to be honored nationwide for representing excellence in patient experience

King of Prussia, PA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageFIRST ®, the leading healthcare linen services provider, announces the launch of its 5th Annual HeroesFIRST Contest, national campaign recognizing Healthcare Heroes who go above and beyond to enhance the patient experience. HeroesFIRST celebrates individuals who align closely with ImageFIRST's Values – Be Safe, Be Honest, Be Respectful and most of all, Be Remarkable.

Nominations are currently underway by ImageFIRST Service Team members and Customer Advocates in their 80+ markets across the country. From the field of nominees, 20 exceptional finalists will be selected and featured in a national online vote. The top eight heroes with the most votes, four each from the East and West regions, will be awarded a share of $16,500 in monetary prizes for representing the best in patient experience.

“HeroesFIRST is our opportunity to celebrate healthcare heroes whose dedication and integrity set a powerful example across the healthcare industry,” says ImageFIRST CEO Edward H. Orzetti.“We are united by our shared focus – enhancing the patient experience – and are privileged to witness the extraordinary passion delivered by our healthcare partners each day. ImageFIRST is proud to support those who devote their lives to caring for others, and we look forward to the impact of this year's campaign.”

During the nomination process, ImageFIRST associates aim to create positive moments for each caregiver – celebrating their dedication to patient care with a certificate, balloons and care packages. 2024's HeroesFIRST campaign recognized 486 nominees. Following a nationwide vote, last year's HeroesFIRST contest awarded the top eight winners, with Paula Cote of Wolfeboro, NH being the first-place winner.“It is an honor to receive HeroesFIRST recognition from an organization as remarkable as ImageFIRST,” said Cote.“This achievement would not have been possible without the support of Huggins Hospital's administration and my amazing colleagues. Thank you all so much!”

Nationwide voting opens Wednesday, September 17th, and remains open until 11:59 pm ET on Friday, October 3rd. Winners will be announced on Monday, October 13th.

To learn more or cast a vote from September 17th - October 3rd, visit heroes.imagefirst.com .

