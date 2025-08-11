Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Directs Government Entities To Limit Media Coverage To Registered Journalists


2025-08-11 08:07:35
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 11 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday issued a circular to all ministries, institutions, and government departments instructing them to refrain from cooperating with, inviting, or accompanying anyone other than registered members of the Jordan Journalists Syndicate in covering events, meetings, or visits by official delegations.
The circular stated that, for the purpose of media coverage of official events and occasions, all government entities must exclusively invite members of the Syndicate and employees of media and press institutions licensed under the provisions of the Jordan Journalists Syndicate Law No. 15 of 1998 and its amendments, as well as the Press and Publications Law No. 8 of 1998 and its amendments.
It emphasized the obligation to adhere to this directive and to ensure that coverage of official events is restricted to Syndicate members and authorized media representatives in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.

