Qatar, Netherlands Pms Discuss The Latest Development In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 11 (KUNA)-- Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, received on Monday, a phone call from Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof to discuss the latest development in Gaza.
In a statement by the ministry of foreign affairs, the call, discussed the developments in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to advance international efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue through peaceful means and implement the two-state solution. (end)
