Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar, Netherlands Pms Discuss The Latest Development In Gaza


2025-08-11 08:06:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 11 (KUNA)-- Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, received on Monday, a phone call from Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof to discuss the latest development in Gaza.
In a statement by the ministry of foreign affairs, the call, discussed the developments in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to advance international efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue through peaceful means and implement the two-state solution. (end)
sss


MENAFN11082025000071011013ID1109911733

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search