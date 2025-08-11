Exodus And Metamask Partner To Bring XO Swap's Bridge Functionality To Millions Of Wallet Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry-Leading Swap Aggregation Tool To Be Available Directly Within MetaMask Platform to Power Self-Custodial Crypto Swaps at Scale

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) (“Exodus” or the“Company”), a leading self-custodial crypto wallet platform, today announced a major integration agreement with MetaMask , the world's leading self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys . This collaboration will bring XO Swap 's Bridge functionality–part of Exodus's premier crypto swap aggregator product–directly into the MetaMask wallet interface, unlocking new on-chain swapping capabilities for millions of digital asset users worldwide.

This integration marks a broader strategic alignment between Exodus and MetaMask, extending to a multi-faceted partnership with Consensys, MetaMask's parent company. As part of this collaboration, Exodus and Consensys are working on an upcoming integration of XO Swap - Exodus's premier swap aggregator - and Servo, Consensys' industry-leading MEV protection product.

XO Swap aggregates multiple third-party swap APIs, giving users access to over 20,000 trading pairs with optimal routes for price, speed, and network costs, all without giving up control of their assets. With this roadmap in place, MetaMask users will benefit from seamless and secure crypto swaps powered by Exodus's aggregation technology.

“MetaMask is one of the most recognized and trusted wallets in the industry, and this integration will deliver unmatched swap options for everyone-from first-time consumers to seasoned traders,” said JP Richardson, CEO of Exodus.“We're thrilled to bring MetaMask users around the world an on-chain swap experience that's secure, efficient, and true to the ethos of self-custody.”

“This is a significant milestone for Exodus. We've built a full suite of self-custody wallets and services for the digital asset ecosystem. We're continuing to innovate as adoption accelerates across traditional finance,” Mr. Richardson added.

Exodus continues to expand the footprint of XO Swap through strategic integrations, and this partnership with MetaMask follows recent rollouts to other leading self-custodial platforms. Exodus's swap technology is designed to be embedded across web3 interfaces where users demand speed, transparency, and control - without compromise.

About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at .

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading Ethereum software company, building the infrastructure, tools, and protocols that power the world's largest decentralized ecosystem. Founded in 2014 by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin , Consensys has played a foundational role in Ethereum's growth, from pioneering products like MetaMask , Linea and Infura to shaping protocol development and staking infrastructure. Today, Consensys continues to lead Ethereum's evolution through strategic R&D, and direct contributions to network upgrades like the Merge and Pectra. With a global product suite, and deep roots across the ecosystem, Consensys is uniquely positioned to accelerate Ethereum's role as the trust layer for a new global economy, one that is decentralized, programmable, and open to all. To learn more, visit

