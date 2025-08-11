403
"Frontline Heroes Office": Youth are the Pillars of the Future and Pioneers of Comprehensive Development
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi– On the occasion of International Youth Day, observed annually on 12 August, the Frontline Heroes Office emphasized that the youth of the UAE are the nation’s true wealth and the source of its strength and sustained progress. The office highlighted the importance of empowering young people across various development fields, particularly innovation, entrepreneurship, and volunteerism, as essential pillars for fostering national belonging and community engagement.
The office praised the remarkable contributions of UAE youth who have excelled as part of the frontline, especially in the health and humanitarian sectors. It also recognized their active involvement in education, science, technology, and sustainability, where their impactful initiatives have played a vital role in supporting the community and driving the nation’s development journey through various challenges.
The office called on young people to channel their energy into serving the nation through creativity, hard work, and volunteer initiatives, stressing that empowering and supporting youth remains a cornerstone of “Year of the Community 2025,” aimed at reinforcing the values of solidarity and collaboration and building a generation capable of leading the future with confidence and responsibility.
