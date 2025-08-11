MENAFN - Pressat) Cheltenham-Based Charity Awards £10,000 to Tackle Global Animal Welfare Issues

Naturewatch Foundation supports life-saving projects in Pakistan, Rwanda, Jamaica, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Naturewatch Foundation, a Cheltenham-based animal welfare charity, has awarded £10,000 in grants to four impactful projects tackling urgent animal welfare issues around the world. The funding will support initiatives in Pakistan, Rwanda, Jamaica and Bosnia and Herzegovina, each focused on reducing suffering, improving public health, and creating lasting change for both animals and communities.

“This grant reflects the World Animal Day mission of improving animal welfare around the world”, says Sarah Carr, CEO of Naturewatch Foundation.“We're proud to support four amazing projects that will make the world a kinder place for animals”

Rabies Vaccinations in Pakistan

A portion of the grant will support SAVERS, a student-led veterinary society in Pakistan, working to vaccinate 250 stray cats and dogs against rabies. The campaign is a collaborative effort between veterinary students and qualified veterinary professionals, giving students vital hands-on experience while combating a fatal disease that poses a significant risk to both animals and humans.

The project contributes directly to the global goal of ending human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030, a target set by the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control. SAVERS hope this project will set an example of the action that needs to be taken by other animal welfare organisations throughout Pakistan.

Mass Vaccination and Education in Rwanda

In Rwanda, where up to 78% of human hospitalisations are linked to dog bites, the Rwanda Animal Welfare Organisation (RAWO) will use the grant to vaccinate 800 stray dogs and educate 2,000 children on responsible pet care, dog welfare and the Five Freedoms. The project will also distribute 800 educational leaflets to existing dog owners.

By combining mass vaccination with an education programme, RAWO aims to tackle both the cause and effect of rabies outbreaks. Targeted regions include those with the highest number of rabies cases, such as Nyange, Kinigi, Musanze, and Shingiro.

Street Animal Clinic in Jamacia

In the inner-city area of Montego Bay, Jamaica, the grant will fund a one-day pop-up clinic by the Montego Bay Animal Haven. The clinic will offer spay/neuter services and free or low-cost wellness care, such as examinations and vaccinations, to street animals and pets from low-income households.

With a goal of neutering five strays and providing wellness checks to at least 30 others, the clinic builds on the Haven's mission to reduce the overpopulation of street animals, and to help owners to meet the welfare needs of their pets.

"We are very grateful to be recognised in such a way for our work to change lives, both animal and human. We cannot thank Naturewatch Foundation enough for considering the application and the generosity of the award of the grant." Sabria Hector, Managing Director, Montego Bay Animal Haven, Jamaica.

Warm Shelter for Stray Cats in Bosnia and Herzegovina

While support for stray dogs exists in Bosnia and Herzegovina, cats are often overlooked, despite there being hundreds in need. WagWag, a grassroots animal welfare group, will use its share of the grant to build a 'Cat Hotel' in Banja Luka, a safe and insulated shelter for 20–30 stray cats.

The cat hotel will be installed with information boards explaining the need for the project, and will be visited by volunteers who will maintain the cleanliness of the hotel, and provide food to the cats residing there. Winters are tough for animals living on the street, so Naturewatch Foundation hopes that this project will provide safety to animals that would otherwise be vulnerable to cold weather conditions.

A Global Impact

These four organisations were selected from Naturewatch Foundation's global network of World Animal Day Ambassadors, who work year-round to protect animals in their countries. The charity, which coordinates World Animal Day on October 4th from its Cheltenham office, believes small-scale, grassroots projects can create wide-reaching change when given the right support.

“Many of our ambassador's organisations rely on volunteers and limited funding,” says Sarah Carr, CEO and Campaign Lead for World Animal Day.“Through World Animal Day and our grant programme, we're helping to support vital initiatives that otherwise might not go ahead.”

Updates on the grant recipients and their progress will be shared on the World Animal Day website in the coming months.

