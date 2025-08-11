403
MBC GROUP REPORTS 37.8% REVENUE GROWTH AND 41.1% RISE IN NET PROFIT TO SAR 335.4 MILLION IN 1H 2025
(MENAFN- MBC) Riyadh, KSA – 11 August 2025: MBC GROUP“(“MBC”/b>” o“ the “Com”any”“ or the “”b>Group” | Tadawul: 4072), the leading media and entertainment conglomerate in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, today announced its financial results for th“ first ”alf (“1H 2025”) ended 30 June 2025, reporting revenues of SAR 3.0 billion, up 37.8% YoY, supported by solid growth across all business segments. Net profit for the six-month period was SAR 335.4 million in 1H 2025, a 41.1% YoY increase with net profit margin expanding 0.3 percentage points to 11.1%.
On a quarterly basis, revenues were up 2.5% YoY in 2Q 2025 to SAR 987.9 million, while net profit declined 38.3% YoY on account of higher advertising revenues in the same quarter last year during which Ramadan coincided with the first 10 days of the quarter, whereas in 2025 Ramadan fell entirely within the first quarter of the year. Additionally, heightened geopolitical volatility impacted overall market sentiment and advertiser revenue.
Mike Sneesby, Chief Executive Officer of MBC GROUP, commented: "Our first-half results demonstrate the strength and resilience of MBC GROUP’s diversified business model. We delivered solid revenue growth across our core segments, supported by premium content, digital scale, and disciplined execution. Our advertising performance continues to benefit from the Gro’p’s geographically diversified footprint which has helped us to mitigate the impact of geopolitical volatility. Our Broadcast & Technical Services segment also remains a strategic revenue contributor, underpinned by a healthy pipeline and a strong track record of delivering on high-impact projects across the Kingdom. Meanwhile SHAHID continues to deliver strong top and bottom-line momentum, supported by a clear content strategy and sustained growth across SVOD and AVOD with growing platform engagement. "
The BOCA segment continued to anchor Group performance in 1H 2025, with revenues rising 29.6% year-on-year to SAR 1,737.8 million, and net profit advancing 23.7% to SAR 314.1 million. Growth during the period was broad-based across advertising, content distribution and large-scale media services. TV revenues rose 13.3% year-on-year to SAR 863.4 million, reflecting continued advertiser demand across’MBC’s free-to-air platforms. Broadcast & Technical Services revenues climbed 52.7% to SAR 740.0 million, supported by major projects with key government and institutional clients, including high profile projects that returned with expanded scope, reflecti’g MBC’s strong execution capabilities and high quality of delivery. In 2Q 2025, BOCA recorded revenues of SAR 532.4 million compared to SAR 565.7 million in 2Q 2024. The 5.9% year-on-year decline reflects the timing of Ramadan, which fell entirely in 1Q 2025 versus spanning into 2Q the previous year, impacting peak seasonal advertising revenues.
SHAHID, MBC GROUP’s high-growth OTT platform, recorded a 25.0% year-on-year increase in revenues in 1H 2025, reaching SAR 696.8 million compared to SAR 557.3 million in 1H 2024. SVOD revenues grew 24.4% to SAR 540.3 million, supported by a clear content strategy and the newly implemented password-sharing policy, which limits account usage to a single IP address unless upgraded to a premium tier. AVOD revenues also delivered solid growth in 1H, particularly during the Ramadan peak in 1Q, while other revenues increased by 66.1% to SAR 11.9 million, reflecting new monetization streams. SHAHID reported a net profit of SAR 2.7 million for the period, reversing a net loss of SAR 23.2 million in the first half of 2024. This profit was primarily driven by seasonal strength in 1Q, and full-year breakeven is still targeted for 2027. In 2Q 2025, SHAHID generated revenues of SAR 305.4 million, up 17.9% YoY. SVOD continued to lead growth, while AVOD performance moderated due to the absence of Ramadan advertising in the current quarter versus the prior year. The platform reported a narrowed net loss of SAR 10.6 million in 2Q, down from SAR 16.7 million in 2Q 2024, supported by operational efficiencies and a stronger subscription base.
The Media & Entertainment Initiatives (M&E) segment continued to deliver strong growth in 1H 2025, with revenues almost doubling year-on-year to SAR 597.2 million, compared to SAR 301.8 million in the same period last year, while net profit nearly tripled to SAR 18.6 million, up from SAR 6.9 million in 1H 2024. The segme’t’s performance reflects the continued delivery of major initiatives and growing management-fee income from commercially structured programming. In 2Q 2025, M&E revenues reached SAR 150.1 million, up 7.9% year-on-year, while net profit for the quarter increased by 39.8% to SAR 6.6 million, with a one percentage point expansion in net profit margin to 4.4%.
Content remained a key performance driver across both SHAHID and linear platforms in 1H 2025. Ommi, the Saudi-Turkish adaptation drama following the success of Khareef Al Qalb, captivated audiences across platforms, securing the number one spot on MBC and driving strong viewer engagement. Similarly, Aser, a compelling pan-Arab drama thriller, continued to build momentum, leading its time slot on MBC1 and emerging as a standout success across both broadcast and streaming platforms, with growing regional appeal week after week. S’are…#8217; Al A’sha, a social drama series set in KSA which aired during Ramadan, also solidified its status as one of the most celebrated Saudi productions of the year. The series earned nine major awards at the Al Dana Drama Awards 2025, including Best Story and Best Picture. In the comedy genre, Yawmiyyat Rajol Anis stood out as a Ramadan highlight, delivering strong viewership in Saudi Arabia and earning Best Comedy Series at the 2025 Al Dana Drama Awards, further reinforcing MBC’s leadership in Arabic comedic storytelling.
As of the end of 2Q 2025, M’C’s content pipeline consisted of over 150 projects, with more than 90% of them slated for production in Saudi Arabia. This reflects MBC G’OUP’s deepening commitment to supporting the K’ngdom’s creative economy through local production and talent development.
Commenting on t’e Group’s outlook, Sneesby said: “As we continue to expand our footprint across the region, our strategic focus remains unchanged: invest in scalable, high-impact content, grow our digital platforms, and lead the evolution of Arab media. We have best-in-class capabilities across production, broadcasting, and streaming, and we will continue to apply commercial discipline in evaluating opportunities, pursuing only those that align with our long-term strategic objectives and return”thresholds.”
