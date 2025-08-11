Aamir Khan Issues Strong Statement After Brother Faissal Khan's Explosive Interview

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his family have issued a strongly worded statement addressing recent claims made by his brother, Faissal Khan, who alleged years of mistreatment by the family.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Faissal spoke candidly about his strained relationship with his family, claiming they had labelled him schizophrenic and“a mad person” who could“harm society.” He alleged that Aamir confined him in his Mumbai home for over a year, taking away his phone and placing bodyguards outside his room. Faissal also shared that he had hoped their father, then living separately, would intervene.

Faissal further recounted past tensions, including a legal dispute with the family after being asked to give up his signatory rights. He underwent a 20-day mental health evaluation at JJ Hospital, after which doctors reportedly declared him mentally fit.

In a statement released to media outlets, Aamir expressed deep distress over what they described as Faissal's“hurtful and misleading portrayal” of the family.

“We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family,” the statement read.

The family added that all decisions concerning Faissal were made collectively, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and with the intention of supporting his emotional and psychological wellbeing.

They noted that, due to the sensitive nature of the situation, they had refrained from sharing details publicly in the past and urged the media to handle the matter with care.

“We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip,” they added.

The dispute marks another chapter in the long-standing tensions between the brothers, whose relationship has been strained for decades. The brothers' last on-screen collaboration was the 2000 film Mela, also starring Twinkle Khanna.