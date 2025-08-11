South Korea Loyalty Programs Intelligence Report 2025-2029 Conglomerates And Tech Platforms Dominate With AI, Super Apps, And Blockchain-Driven Engagement

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in South Korea is expected to grow by 15.5% on annual basis to reach US$1.83 billion in 2025. In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 17.4% during 2020-2024. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.0% during 2025-2029. Loyalty market in this region is expected to increase from US$1.58 billion in 2024 to reach US$2.98 billion by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in South Korea. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

South Korea's loyalty program landscape rapidly advances through digital integration, government-backed incentives, and hyper-personalization. Companies like Spoqa leverage digital technologies to enhance customer engagement, catering to a highly tech-savvy consumer base that values seamless and efficient reward experiences. Simultaneously, government-supported cashback reward programs are crucial in stimulating consumer spending and supporting economic recovery, reinforcing a broader trend toward immediate financial incentives. These developments indicate a growing emphasis on convenience, personalization, and financial rewards, shaping the future of loyalty programs in the country.

The success of brand-specific and transportation loyalty programs further highlights South Korea's strong consumer engagement with loyalty initiatives. Programs such as Starbucks Korea's rewards system, boasting over 10 million members, demonstrate the effectiveness of exclusive perks in driving customer participation. Transportation loyalty programs such as the KTX Family Card also incentivize repeat usage, aligning with national efforts to promote public transit. As businesses refine their strategies through micro-segmentation and data analytics, loyalty programs in South Korea are expected to become even more personalized and deeply embedded in consumer lifestyles, fostering long-term brand loyalty.

Competitive Landscape: South Korea's Loyalty Program Market

Large conglomerates, financial institutions, and technology-driven platforms drive south Korea's highly advanced and competitive loyalty program market. Established players such as OK Cashback (Lotte), Happy Point (SPC Group), and Naver Plus Membership dominate the landscape, leveraging extensive partner ecosystems and digital innovations to enhance customer engagement. With South Korean consumers being tech-savvy and reward-conscious, companies are integrating AI-driven personalization, super apps, and blockchain-based security to differentiate their offerings.

Digital transformation, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer expectations will shape the future of South Korea's loyalty market. Programs that offer hyper-personalized rewards, subscription-based benefits, and sustainability incentives will gain a competitive edge. While major players leverage their strong brand equity and large customer bases, new entrants must focus on niche value propositions, fintech integrations, and strategic partnerships to establish a foothold in this dynamic market.

