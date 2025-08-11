Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Belgium Loyalty Programs Intelligence Report 2025 A $1.4 Billion Market By 2029 - 50+ Kpis On End-Use Sectors, Operational Kpis, Retail Product Dynamics, And Consumer Demographics 2020-2029


2025-08-11 04:16:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Belgium loyalty market is projected to reach US$892.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12% through 2029. A comprehensive report provides a data-centric analysis of loyalty opportunities across various sectors. Key insights include trends in eCommerce, POS, and diverse loyalty program types.

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The loyalty market in Belgium is expected to grow by 14.4% on annual basis to reach US$892.7 million in 2025.
In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 16.1% during 2020-2024. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 12.0% during 2025-2029. Loyalty market in this region is expected to increase from US$780.5 million in 2024 to reach US$1.40 billion by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Belgium. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Reasons to buy

  • Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Navigate through future direction of the loyalty programs and platforms market by understanding strategic initiatives taken by key players to gain market share and innovation.
  • In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Market Dynamics in Belgium: Understand emerging opportunities and future direction of the loyalty programs and platforms market, key drivers, and trends. Benefit from a detailed market segmentation with 50+ KPIs.
  • Value and Volume KPIs for Accurate Understanding: Value and volume key performance indicators (KPIs) help in developing an accurate understanding of market dynamics.
  • Competitive Landscape: Get a snapshot of competitive landscape with key players and market share in Belgium. Formulate your strategy by gaining insights into the current structure of the market.
  • Develop Strategies to Gain Market Share: Create and fine tune your targeting strategy in the loyalty sector, identify growth categories and target specific segments across the value chain; evaluate important trends and risks unique to your market.
  • Deeper Understanding of Consumer Behaviour: Increase ROI by understanding how consumer attitudes and behaviours are evolving. Get a detailed view on retail spending dynamics across consumer segments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 130
Forecast Period 2025 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.89 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0%
Regions Covered Belgium


Scope
Belgium Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

  • Ecommerce Spend
  • POS Spend

Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Belgium
Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

  • Loyalty Schemes
  • Loyalty Platforms

Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

  • Points programs
  • Tier-based programs
  • Mission-driven programs
  • Spend-based programs
  • Gaming programs
  • Free perks programs
  • Subscription programs
  • Community programs
  • Refer a friend program
  • Paid programs
  • Cashback programs

Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

  • In-Store
  • Online
  • Mobile

Belgium Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

  • Seller Driven
  • Payment Instrument Driven
  • Others

Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Toy & Hobby Shops
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Merchandise
  • Other

Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

  • Card Based Access
  • Digital Access

Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

  • B2C Consumers
  • B2B Consumers

Belgium Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

  • Free
  • Free + Premium
  • Premium

Belgium Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

  • Analytics and AI Driven
  • Management Platform

Belgium Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

  • In House
  • Third Party Vendor

Belgium Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

  • Software
  • Services

Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

  • Custom Built Platform
  • Off the Shelf Platform

Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

