Pro-Palestine Action protesters get detained in London
(MENAFN) London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed on Sunday that 532 individuals were arrested during a protest supporting the advocacy group Palestine Action held the previous day.
As of 1 p.m. local time on Sunday, 18 people remained in custody, while those whose identities were verified have been released on bail, according to police updates.
The demonstration, which drew between 500 and 600 participants, started at Parliament Square. Authorities initially reported at least 365 arrests during the event.
Social media images showed protesters carrying signs with messages such as “I oppose genocide.” A video circulated by a news outlet captured an arrested woman addressing the camera, stating, “Arrest the people who are selling arms, killing and bombing …”
