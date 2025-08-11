Specialty Malt Market : Exploring The Trends, Dynamics, And Investment Opportunities In The Industry In 2019-2026

Specialty Malt Industry

Rise in demand for flavored beer or craft beer and large-scale application of specialty malt in the food industry drive the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Specialty malt market size accounted for $3.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.Rise in demand for flavored beer or craft beer and large-scale application of specialty malt in the food industry have boosted the growth of the global specialty malt market. However, unfavorable climate hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in trend of clear-label ingredients and surge in demand for malt-based functional beverages are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report at:The consumption of flavored beverages has been growing exponentially throughout the years and as a result the demand for specialty malt has also grown as it is an essential ingredient used while making such beverages.In 2015, 22 million tons of malt was produced; out of which 90% of the malt was derived from barley. The economics of the malting industry critically depends upon barley selection, protein composition, plumpness, and moisture content. Large brewing companies are not completely integrated in terms of sourcing malt. Some companies such as Anheuser-Busch have their own malting facilities, but also purchase malt from independent maltsters. Over the years, the malt industry has evolved and has come up with specialty ingredient. Specialty malt is one such ingredient that has been gaining traction among its target customers specifically from the brewing and the food industry. Specialty malts range in flavor from the light and sweet carapils to the astringent, carbon-like black malt.Specialty malt has large-scale application in the food industry, which is mainly attributed to its key functional properties. Specialty malt has been considered as the most preferred natural flavoring or coloring agent in various food processing sectors such as processing of baked goods, bars, cereal, cookies, crackers, granola, gravies, roux, prepared food, pet food, snack food, and others. Apart from the food industry, specialty malt has been incurring high demand from the craft brewing industry. For instance, carapils, one of the types of specialty malt, is primarily used to improve head retention and add a sweet character to beer.Buy This Research Report: /purchase-optionsThe global specialty malt industry across Europe held the largest share followed by North America, contributing more than two-fifths of the market, owing to rise in income level of people and high consumption of flavored beverages and baked goods in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% increase in adoption of malt-based baked food as well as surge in consumption of flavored health drinks such as Horlicks and Milo coupled with rise in consumption of malt-based alcoholic beverages.Major market playersCargill Inc.Malteurop GroupeGrainCorp Ltd.Soufflet GroupBarrett Burston Malting Company Wa Pty Ltd.Rahr CorporationSimpsons MaltCrisp MaltingMuntons PLCAxereal GroupFor Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Manuka Honey Market:Chaga Mushroom Market:Caps and Closures Market:

